Colonel Loud and Ricco Barrino saw the highest of heights during the success of their 2016 hit “California.” Now, they reunite for another hit, only this time they enlist legendary R&B singer Fantasia, with the new single “Serious.”

Stream it now via Derty North, the feel-good vibe samples the Midnight Star classic “Curious.” In the video, the frequent collaborators throw a house party filled with beautiful women, endless amounts of top-shelf and trendy dance moves. Ricco charms with catchy melodies while Loud entices the ladies with raunchy lyrics of pleasure. A must-hear, “Serious” has all the elements to be another smash hit for the duo.

“Serious” is the follow-up to Colonel Loud’s 2018 track “Tell Me” featuring E-40. The new song’s popularity has sparked a resurgence in Loud’s career, which creates anticipation for a new project to arrive in 2022. Fantasia appears on the new song via Rock Soul/BMG.

