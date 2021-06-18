Deniro Farrar signs to PsychTune Records releasing his first single “Okay”. The North Carolina rapper and CultRap leader presents an unflinchingly real-life perspective, delivered with a gruff rasp and old-soul wisdom influenced as much by 2Pac and Bob Marley. His taut lyrical execution and honest accounts of true-life issues imbue his songs with gravity and self-aware substance.

“He has a unique gritty, intense sound. The rap game NEEDS shit like this right now. I think people will mess with this HEAVY. I can hear the hoodest of dudes bumping this – to the prep boys who just like rap, to even someone like me – the retired rap lover now jazz head who still wants to turn up sometimes”, explains music critic and writer Allyson Joy, @allthingsaja.

Substream Records A&R and label head at PsychTune, Akeem Louison, explains, “I wanted to work with Deniro Farrar because I believe in his unique sound and for the human he is outside of music. He takes the craft and artistry of Hip Hop music to another level. You hear and instantly feel that in his music.

