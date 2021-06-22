The Brooklyn-based emo artist Darro Chea, has released his latest music video for “Signing Out.” This single/video revolves around the day when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017.

Darro took the fear and anxiety he felt that night then turned it into a digestible, and surprisingly upbeat, piece of music to help process the trauma of that night.

He puts a modern twist on those 2000s alternative trends. He incorporates anthemic, pop-punk dynamics, and passion-fueled lyrical thematics to create a distinctive style that’s grounded in the human experience—and a unique one at that, given his diagnosis.

As the year progresses, Darro plans to release more music, giving listeners the nostalgic sounding songs they didn’t know they needed.