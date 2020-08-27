PREMIERE: Armon Hassan releases music video for “Rebel”

Milwaukee native, Armon Hassan is making his way as an alternative/emo solo artist. Today, he released his music video for “Rebel,” which is officially released tomorrow via N43 Records.

“Rebel is about feeling like you’re constantly crashing. Crashing from a high, from the chaos of life, from your decisions. It’s about feeling like your life is constantly in turmoil and there is no way out. Honestly got inspiration from the song and lyrics as a whole from the movie Rebel Without A Cause. The movie itself surrounds a character who tries to do right, fit in, and be normal but everything just keeps getting worse.”

Taking inspiration from big names like Lil Peep and Post Malone, his music encompasses the real and heartbreaking feeling of being lost.

“We all feel vulnerable sometimes. I’m aiming to just kind of embrace it.”