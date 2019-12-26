Chicago is lucky to be a late night metropolis. Bars open until 4am, food at nearly all hours of the morning, and of course—dancing your heart out until dawn. For those who craved a late night party the weekend before Christmas and Hanukah, the Aragon Ballroom was the place to be and Zeds Dead were the DJ duo to experience. An 11:30pm headliner set was the perfect time for the young night owls of the city.



The Canadian pair from Toronto, Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan (also known as DC and Hooks) put on an entertaining show with a multitude of visuals to aide their show. A combination of lasers, air cannons, stimulating and interesting light displays and confetti created a powerful ambience and a transformative atmosphere. Because the concert took place indoors, even the large space like the Aragon Ballroom wouldn’t have been able to put on the same type of display that are seen at many outdoor concerts, including much larger screens and the use of fire cannons. Despite this lack of special capacity, Zeds Dead still pulled off a memorable weekend for Chicago EDM fans, playing both Friday and Saturday night with aftershows at another venue in the city!



An 18 and up show means a young crowd in Chicago, especially when electronic music is involved. Many concert-goers were ready to dance the night away all different types of clothing—the chilly December weather didn’t stop many young men and women from wearing whatever they wanted that evening. But whether folks were wearing sweaters, tank tops, or something more revealing, it seemed that every person at the venue had the night of their lives.