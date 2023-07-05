TaniA Kyllikki’s “In These Eyes” opener from her upcoming 2024 album, “Free-Spirited” indicates listeners right away that she’s only tempting your senses for what’s to come. What distinguishes TaniA as an artist is her attention to detail, whether musically or visually, as evidenced by her cover art, for example with her exotic goddess gold Egyptian inspired makeup that she done herself. You just know that whatever she does tells a great tale and allows us all to penetrate the depths of her soul, like her lyrics clearly tell.

A special unique one-of-a-kind artist, she always crafts fantastic songs with relatable stories. TaniA and her music producer spouse Rynellton, aka Garry D. Hairston, who have both been the hot topic of conversation in publications as a rising power couple, and just got married on June 10th, have taken things a step further with this latest release by fusing R&B, Rock, and Egyptian Arabic culture into TaniA’s single.

Displaying TaniA’s impressive vocal range by delving into her soft whispery notes at the start to then her long power-house belts and signature whistle-tone to then adding a dash of arabic riffs for good measure. One of these soaring high notes serves as the song’s climax, leaving listeners breathless and wanting more.

The song “In These Eyes” by TaniA Kyllikki and Rynellton is a stunning example of their musical prowess and synergy as a duo. Moreover, it’s more than just a song; it’s a tribute to TaniA’s strength as a female songwriter and as a woman who, despite her health issues and other setbacks, has kept her sense of humour and her wild, sensuous, seductive side. The diverse musical styles and cultural references on TaniA Kyllikki’s “In These Eyes” have helped to establish her as an influential artist.

TaniA Kyllikki, her husband Rynellton, aka Garry D. Hairston, and their team all put in a lot of work into TaniA’s growth as an artist, and this is proof to her loyal fans that she will keep doing music that is true to her values and her artistic vision. Enjoy playing “In These Eyes” repeatedly as well as her other incredible discology to ensure that TaniA’s ethereal voice will be heard by future generations.

Stream “In These Eyes” below.