Carly Rae Jepsen has announced that she will be releasing her new album, The Loveliest Time, on July 28th via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. The album will serve as the companion piece to her critically-acclaimed 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.

The Loveliest Time is the third installment in a series of beloved fan-favorite B-Side albums, featuring 12 tracks including the recently released single “Shy Boy.” Fans can pre-save the new album here.

Jepsen spent the past ten months between studios and a world tour, reworking a collection of songs that were born in isolation. She enlisted a team of trusted all-star collaborators (John Hill, Patrik Berger, Rostam Batmanglij, Kyle Shearer and more) to distill The Loveliest Time into her most introspective and effervescent work to date.

“Shy Boy” was produced by James Ford and is a great sign of what fans can expect from Jepsen on The Loveliest Time.

“I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it,” said Jepsen via social media. “The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we.”

The Loveliest Time will surround a summer of touring including a string of shows with indie darlings boygenius, performances at major summer festivals including Lollapalooza and Osheaga and a handful of very special engagements in Los Angeles and New York.

Check out all of her announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

July 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheatre – w/ boygenius

July 29 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheater – w/ boygenius

July 30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – w/ boygenius

August 1 – Chicago, IL – The Metro – Lollapalooza Aftershow w/ Kid Sistr – SOLD OUT

August 3 – Chicago IL – Lollapalooza Festival

August 5 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga

August 7 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 8 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA -The Bellwether