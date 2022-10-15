With a larger-than-life personality, sex appeal, and can’t take your eyes off her, rising star Stephanie Palomares pulls up with the official visual to her debut single “2 Cars.” In the PrinceofTheGram -directed visual, the curvy newcomer lounges around a lavish mansion with friends, flaunting her assets and salacious but catchy lyrics about big spending and wearing nothing but the finest garments. A vixen-turned-recording artist, “2 Cars” is Palomares’s first recording process.

“While making this record, I learned how much work actually goes into studio sessions. I gained so much respect for not only artists but producers and engineers as well,” said Palomares.

Palomares’s musical endeavors adds to her portfolio which includes her fast-growing real estate investing company and becoming a confirmed cast member on the soon-to-be-aired For Us By Us Network reality TV series ‘The Real SideChicks of LA.’

Following "2 Cars," Stephanie Palomares promises more new music on the way with the anticipation of a full-length debut — in the works — coming soon.

