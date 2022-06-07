Buzzing recording artist grey prince is “back,” literally, with a returning new single that follows the aritst’s previous hit, “charity.” The returning track has fans in a frenzy with the aritst’s last work generating so many newfound fans that have explored his complete catalog in effort to learn everything about grey prince and his undeniable sound.

“back” is a trendsetting track blended with traditional electronic production, trendy wordplay drizzled in auto-tune effects and hyper-dance energy in the traditional DJ scratches that will have you on the dance floor — instantly. Infusing hip hop, dance and pop to make a solidified dance hit perfect for the summertime festival vibe.

Hailing from San Francisco, grey prince creates a wide range of vocals ranging from hypnotizing nassle start to high-pitched natural delivery. The artist’s catalog is littered with hard-hitting, edgy, infectious and bares witness to limitless potential from the fast-growing artist. Like hits before “back,” prince demonstrates similar formula and provides fans more of the same party tricks that brought them to the dance floors across the globe in the first place.

Like “charity,” “back” is another lead-up to grey prince’s forthcoming project on the way on own imprint. Before the album, get familiar with grey prince and his forthcoming takeover with “charity” and “back,” it’s the perfect origin point for newfound fans and the perfect setup for the rising star’s anticipated forthcoming project.

You may stream the full song below, and afterward, follow the new star on social media.