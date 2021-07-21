Bilingual, immigrant recording artist ILL ZakieL’s journey in the rap game inspired the concept behind the buzzing artist’s new album, Against All Odds. On the new project, Zakiel teams up with an underground great, Kung Fu Vampire, for a witty and energetic sound that talks about the pitfalls of underground hip-hop. ILL has come a long way from where he started and this album is a testament to that. The sky’s the limit for this talented artist and he should be on any hip-hop fan’s music library.

A brief history on ILL Zakiel, the Mexican born, Nevada raised has had to earn everything he has gotten in the rap game from the very beginning, ILL learned how to grow his own fan base from scratch and with zero guidance using the internet and social media as the main source of growth. This self-taught producer/engineer/MC really had no choice but to figure things out on his own, having to cultivate his craft in an area with virtually no music scene whatsoever.

Best known for breakout songs “America” and “Mexicano,” which charted on iTunes Latin and Urban Latin charts as well as garnered more than 200k views on youtube in just one month, he displays his undying love for his heritage while also recounting his and his family’s journey from Mexico to the United States. ILL is inspiring while telling a story of triumph in what he and his family have been able to accomplish while pursuing the American Dream. He also touches on the current border and immigration issues so many people are facing today.

Without further ado, stream the entire project, below via Ill Zakiel Music LLC.