Grammy-nominated recording artist Mumu Fresh prepares for the release of her highly-anticipated album with the release of her latest visual, titled “Work of a Rap God.” Ahead of her album, Vintage Babies II: Queen of Culture, she releases a breakthrough short-film that stars the multi-talented act reprogramming artists who perpetuate stereotypes that are harmful for our communities. Between the restructure, the Baltimore-native delivers a series of lethal, catchy, braggadacious raps about what she has in store for the game.

Fresh on making the new visual:

“This piece started out as two music videos but evolved into a visual montage and musical short. The piece consists of two recent releases “Work” & “RAP GOD” from the upcoming album Vintage Babies II: Queen of Culture by Mumu Fresh & Dj Dummy.”

The latest single follows Mumu Fresh’s trailblazing run of new hits, including “EmOGs,” “Say My Name” and “Miracle.” Mumu Fresh is currently a member of The DC Chapter of The Recording Academy and serves as an ambassador of The Black Music Collective.

“Work of A Rap God” is directed by T L Benton, Dj Dummy, and Mumu Fresh-herself. Fresh’s latest single is available now via Maimouna Youssef. Get familiar with Mumu Fresh today. Take a look at Mumu Fresh’s new video below, and follow the rising star on Instagram.