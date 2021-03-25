Meet the new Level’d Up Music Group.

For the formal introduction, the buzzing label introduces their latest roster of stars in Young TL, Cheez Tac and NSG Blatt with the release of the new visual to the album cut “Walk Thru.” The newly-formed trio head to Miami to show us what a day in the life of the new stars is like, filled with new ice, good smoke and a lot of beautiful half-naked women. The song appears on the new album, Essence to the Streets.

For the new video, Young TL takes the lead with Cheez and Blatt providing the necessary star power to make the track the album’s best work. The label has a lot in their arsenal ready to let loose and do so on the latest effort.

Essence of the Streets is made for the streets. The 11-track collection delivers undeniable hits in fan-favorites, like “New Body,” “Wet The Bed” and “Dive In” with guest appearances by Pee Wee Longway, Cap 1 and Peso Peso. After the views and stream, for more on the label, follow them daily on Instagram.

Watch “Walk Thru” and Essence To The Streets below.