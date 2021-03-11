Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 debuts the music video for latest hit single “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion out TODAY! The single impacted radio out of the gate and was #1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC.

Directed by Sophie Muller, the video takes viewers on an archetypal LA drive, which turns it into a surreal fantasy with a colorful world of flying cars and a dreamlike narrative. “Beautiful Mistakes” made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.