They didn’t gravitate from videogame rockstars to chasing real-life stardom until they saw a group of their friends perform at a local show. For them, that was the first time they had seen someone their age playing in a band, and immediately it was a game changer. So when they returned home, they scrambled to get their hands on real-life instruments. Dylinn stuck with guitar, and in addition to drumming, Hallie began to take on singing duties.

While their first few sets were full of rock and grunt covers, they knew they wanted to branch out into writing their own music as well. So while they began touring every weekend, they were constantly searching for a steady writing and producing partner. “No one pushed us like we wanted to be pushed,” says Dylinn. “It was always some kind of conflict or fighting in terms of musical taste, or where we wanted the song to go,” adds Hallie.

Eventually, the two were connected with Nick Anderson, the vocalist/producer for The Wrecks. “It’s been the most amazing experience,” says Dylinn. “Us three in a room, we have great chemistry. He brings out all of our best ideas, and then makes them a thousand times better.”

“He’s our triplet we’ve been looking for!” adds Hallie with a laugh.While the three getting together started out as just a tentative meet up to kick around song ideas, has quickly evolved into a full-scale project. Good Boy Daisy made their debut with the single “Grey,” which was released back in November of 2020.

“Grey” announced the sister duo as something special, showing off their knack for combining pop hooks with alt-rock riffs and dreamy production. It’s a bold song, and was the perfect first release for the band. Now, a few months removed from the release, Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with Good Boy Daisy to exclusively premiere their second single, “Never Learn.”

“Never Learn” is a hell of a rock song, featuring slick and smooth guitar work, and even brings in some always welcomed synthesizers. The song features The Wrecks, who bring an extra layer to the already layered song — as it takes you for a journey throughout many twists and turns. But one thing is never sacrificed: it’s ability to get in your head.

“Never Learn is a roller coaster of a song,” Hallie explains. “At first unsure of where it’s going, then yelling with your hands up, and just when you think it’s over the ride starts again, but backwards!”

Listen to “Never Learn” for yourself below — and keep an eye on Good Boy Daisy. Because when shows come back, it’ll be hard to avoid them. “We really shine when we play live,” says Hallie. “We’re excited to show everyone how fun our concerts can be.”