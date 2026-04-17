Snail Mail

The Riv // Chicago, IL // April 11, 2026

Indie darling Snail Mail gave an emotional performance on the second stop of her Ricochet tour.

The front row of Snail Mail’s crowd in Chicago was filled with tears. Fans were overcome with emotion to see their favorite indie singer-songwriter just feet away, singing songs off of her newest album. After opening sets by Sharp Pins and Avalon Emerson (both excellent choices for this tour), Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Erin Jordan) took to the stage surrounded by a white picket fence and a backdrop of a dark suburban home. Ricochet feels like Jordan’s most personal album yet, blending 90’s style rhythms and guitar solos with heartfelt lyrics. It’s easy to see how her words resonate with so many of her fans.

Snail Mail started the night with the opening track, “Tractor Beam”, one of the singles off of Ricochet. The song has an introspective and personal aura, one that was quite palpable at The Riv that night. Jordan’s vocals, a blend of soft spoken harmony and strong wailing melodies, reverberated throughout the venue all evening. As she made her way through the rest of Ricochet, her fans followed her every word, cheering as each song started, like welcoming an old friend home. It’s no surprise that there were so many emotions in the front row and throughout the venue.

“We’ve probably played Chicago more than any other city”, Jordan shouted between tracks. Chicago is clearly a favorite city, one that loves Snail Mail and every album she puts out. It’s no wonder she makes so many stops here. We can only hope that she makes a few more stops here this year (summer festivals anyone?) and keeps creating such personal and heartfelt music for us.

Snail Mail is currently on tour across the U.S. You can get tickets to her upcoming shows HERE.

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