These four titles are getting the most traction across horror communities right now. From deep Reddit threads to constant TikTok edits and forum speculation, they dominate early 2026 horror conversation. Here is the current ranking based on actual online volume and discussion intensity.

1. Backrooms

The clear leader in online buzz is Kane Parsons’ Backrooms. The film is set for release on May 31, 2026, and the interest is massive.

The concept needs no introduction for most horror fans. If you’ve been digging for Backrooms film information, you’ve probably already fallen down the rabbit hole. It all started on 4chan on May 12, 2019, when a user posted about “noclipping” out of reality and falling into an endless maze of yellow-walled, moist-carpeted office rooms with buzzing fluorescent lights. What began as one eerie image turned into an entire shared universe of levels, entities, and suffocating liminal dread. The concept of liminal spaces — places that feel familiar but completely abandoned — hit a nerve. It speaks directly to modern anxiety about emptiness and isolation.

Kane Parsons is the perfect person to direct this. His earlier web series based on the same idea became a phenomenon on its own. Now he’s moving the story to a feature film with a proper budget and cast. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Clark, the man who falls into this nightmare, and Renate Reinsve is also attached. The fact that Ejiofor, an actor known for heavy dramatic roles, signed on tells you Parsons is not treating this as simple creepypasta content.

The trailer dropped a few months ago and immediately broke discussion records. People are dissecting every frame, trying to identify which levels might appear, whether we’ll see the bacteria-like entities or the more humanoid ones. Some want pure analog horror atmosphere, others want a more traditional narrative. The arguments are constant and heated. Right now, no other horror movie comes close to this level of online obsession.

2. Resident Evil

Sitting firmly in second place is the new Resident Evil, directed by Zach Cregger and scheduled for September 16, 2026.

This version has nothing to do with the previous film series or the Netflix show. It is another full reboot focused on the early days of the Umbrella Corporation and the initial outbreak. Notably, Leon Kennedy will not appear. That decision alone has sparked endless debate.

The Resident Evil live-action track record is not good. Most previous attempts ranged from mediocre to outright bad. That history is exactly why this one is getting so much attention. Zach Cregger is coming off Barbarian and Weapons, and many consider him one of the sharper genre directors working right now. People trust that he won’t just deliver another dumb action movie with zombies in it. The hope is that he will finally respect the corporate horror and slow-burn tension that made the original games special.

Paul Walter Hauser, Austin Abrams, and Zach Cherry make up the main cast. The combination of Cregger’s sensibility with this cast suggests the movie might actually have personality instead of just loud set pieces. Threads analyzing the new logo, costume leaks, and set photos stay near the top of horror forums daily. The franchise fatigue is real, but the belief that this version might be different is keeping it high in the rankings.

3. Hokum

Third place belongs to Hokum, directed by Damien McCarthy, arriving May 7, 2026.

The story follows horror novelist Om Bauman who travels to Ireland to scatter his parents’ ashes. He checks into a remote hotel and slowly realizes something unnatural lives there with the guests. That’s all we officially know.

McCarthy’s previous film Oddity earned serious respect among horror fans for its patience and craft. He doesn’t rely on jump scares. He builds unease through atmosphere and detail. Pairing him with Adam Scott feels like a smart move. Scott has been everywhere since Severance, and seeing him play a grieving, possibly unreliable writer in a slow horror film is genuinely interesting. David Wilmot, Austin Amelio, Florence Pugh’s sister Florence Ordesh, and Peter Coonan round out the cast.

The film is being discussed as potential “elevated horror” done right. People who loved Oddity are protective of McCarthy and don’t want the movie oversold. At the same time, the Irish setting and writer-protagonist angle have created a steady stream of thoughtful speculation rather than loud hype. It’s quieter buzz than Backrooms or Resident Evil, but it is steady and serious. That’s why it sits comfortably in third.

4. Insidious: The Bleeding World

Fourth among the most discussed upcoming horror movies is Insidious: The Bleeding World, set to release on August 21, 2026.

James Wan’s The Conjuring universe officially concluded in 2025. The Insidious series, however, continues. Jacob Chase (The Babysitter: Killer Queen) is directing this sixth installment. The plot remains hidden, but the rumor that Lin Shaye will return as Elise Rainier refuses to die, even though the character was killed off previously. That single rumor has kept the movie in active conversation for months.

The Insidious franchise has always been about astral projection, red-faced demons, and the mysterious realm called The Further. It built its reputation on genuinely creepy set pieces and strong performances from the original cast. Bringing Lin Shaye back would be a big deal for longtime fans, though many worry it risks undermining earlier stories.

The cast includes Sam Spruell, Macy Richardson-Sellers, Brandon Perea, and Amelia Eve. While not as loud as the Backrooms discourse or as contentious as the Resident Evil reboot talk, Insidious: The Bleeding World maintains a consistent presence. People are mostly curious whether the series still has anything new to say or if it’s just running on brand recognition at this point.

The Bottom Line

The current online landscape shows a clear divide. Backrooms dominates because it feels like the internet is finally getting its own movie. Resident Evil generates noise from years of disappointment mixed with genuine hope in its director. Hokum attracts the more patient, atmosphere-focused crowd. Insidious: The Bleeding World survives on franchise loyalty and one persistent rumor.

All four films approach horror from different angles — liminal dread, corporate apocalypse, quiet Irish ghost story, and established supernatural mythology. That variety is probably why they’re all trending at once without cannibalizing each other’s audiences.

The next few months will be interesting. Trailers will drop, plot details will leak, and the rankings will almost certainly shift. For now, though, these are the four titles you keep seeing everywhere if you spend any time in horror spaces online.