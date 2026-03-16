Few fictional relationships are described as passionately as Catherine and Heathcliff’s in Wuthering Heights. For generations, their bond has been framed as the ultimate example of epic love, the kind that refuses to fade even in death.

The 2026 adaptation has revived the conversation: Is their connection truly romantic, or is it a dark obsession that could never have a happy ending? Emerald Fennell, the director behind the new adaptation, created a new case study for psychologists to study devotion and trauma.

Hollywood keeps romanticizing stories of abuse, but it’s also important to show why they’re not the best examples for your relationships. Let’s look at the love story of Catherine and Heathcliff through the concept of unhealthy attachment.

Wuthering Heights (2026) Reviews

The new adaptation of Wuthering Heights has sparked debate among audiences and critics. Emily Brontë originally wrote Wuthering Heights in 1847 as a warning. It’s not a romantic fantasy to be fond of.

One of the biggest critiques a new adaptation faced was that it wasn’t faithful to this idea. The film intentionally romanticizes and even sexualizes behaviors that today would clearly be described as abusive. No wonder the movie ratings averaged 6.3/10 on IMDb and 58%/100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The core events remain largely the same: Catherine and Heathcliff grow up together, form an intense emotional bond, and spend the rest of their lives circling one another through love, jealousy, revenge, and grief.

Contemporary psychology doesn’t view their relationships as “tragic lovers divided by social class and circumstance.” Instead, people agree that this story is about two deeply wounded people who cannot escape each other’s influence.

Behind the perfect visuals and stunning costumes, it’s still possible to get the idea that this movie is a “psychological horror,” as often described on Reddit. Catherine, Heathcliff, and nearly every supporting character become trapped in a cycle of resentment and revenge.

Catherine and Heathcliff’s Toxic Love Story

The core of Wuthering Heights is the connection between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. They grow up together and even inside each other. The movie shows their relationship as deeply passionate and an example of “what love should look like.” They speak about each other with a sense of unity that feels almost spiritual.

Yet when examined more closely, their connection contains many toxic and unstable characteristics. What are these characteristics?

Unhealthy Attachment

Catherine and Heathcliff both have unhealthy attachments. Attachment theory suggests that how a child connected with their early caregiver influences their relationships throughout life. If only Catherine and Heathcliff could take the test to understand what true love should look like. But instead, they both grew up essentially without emotional support, so they couldn’t develop into people who know how to build healthy relationships.

Heathcliff is brought into the Earnshaw household as an outsider and is treated with hostility and rejection. Catherine grows up surrounded by conflict and high expectations to be a “respected lady.” Their bond forms during adolescence, when both characters are still developing their understanding of relationships.

This is a pivotal point, because the main characters don’t learn that love can be stable and supportive. They associate love with suffering, and “whoever suffers more, they love more.”

Catherine and Heathcliff didn’t receive support from anyone except each other, so they became codependent. In their heads, if they lose each other, they will lose their last support.

Their identities begin to blur together, which may explain why Catherine famously declares that Heathcliff is “more myself than I am.” While this statement is interpreted as romantic, psychologically, it reflects that neither of them has a concept of personal boundaries, a hallmark of insecure attachment.

Trauma Bonding

Trauma bonding occurs when people are put in intense situations with pain, rejection, and intermittent closeness. The thing is that people who went through difficult periods together can indeed have much deeper and closer relationships. But if trauma is the only thing that unites them, they might subconsciously seek conflict to feed their emotional closeness.

From childhood onward, Catherine and Heathcliff have shared an environment filled with humiliation, social exclusion, and emotional neglect. Their relationship becomes a refuge from this world. Meanwhile, their relationships are shaped by this world of pain.

As they grow older, their connection becomes increasingly unstable. Catherine chooses to marry Edgar Linton for social status. Heathcliff responds to her decision with rage and revenge. Despite this pain, they love each other more than anything.

This cycle of closeness and suffering strengthens their bond rather than weakening it. Every intense event seems to pull them back into the relationship. But they don’t find comfort in each other. There’s only more pain awaiting them because that’s the system they built brick by brick.

Destructive Obsession

The new Wuthering Heights adaptation can’t help but show Catherine and Heathcliff’s relationship as a passionate, almost raw animal connection. But does sexual intensity actually mean love?

The way they want to possess and never let go of each other more reminds of obsession. Obsession focuses on being together just for the sake of it, not to grow together. It consumes identity and leaves little room for independent life.

Heathcliff’s life trajectory is a perfect illustration of obsessive tendencies. After Catherine marries Edgar, Heathcliff dedicates himself to revenge. His decisions are not driven by a desire to improve his life. No, he wants everybody’s lives to be worse. This gives him a sense of control that he’s still connected to Catherine. Even after her death, he continues to define his existence through her memory.

Catherine isn’t better. She literally says, “I am Heathcliff.” If she really believes in this, it’d be impossible for her to let him go because she’ll also lose a part of herself.

The tragedy is that this obsession does not affect only them. Nearly every other character becomes entangled in the consequences. Hindley, Isabella, and Edgar. It’d be easier to summarize as “everybody” suffers.

Passion, sex, and kinks depicted in the movie can be powerful, but not when they replace stability and respect. Obsession is destructive. And we must pay tribute to the movie for doing a good job in showing it.

Love Found in Suffering

One of the most disturbing patterns in Wuthering Heights is how love becomes inseparable from suffering. All of the characteristics of Catherine and Heathcliff’s relationships come together to this painful conclusion: pain is not only inevitable but also necessary for their connection.

The more they hurt, the more intense their bond appears to become.

But they also harm everyone around them. Isabella Linton becomes trapped in a deeply unhappy marriage with Heathcliff. Edgar Linton is devastated by Catherine’s betrayal.

In this environment, every act of revenge and jealousy is done in the name of epic love. This is what they mean by “Love and hate come together.” But in the case of Wuthering Heights, characters believe they love each other, while even hate would be a healthier option for them.

Did Catherine and Heathcliff Love Each Other?

The answer is complicated, but it is likely yes. Catherine and Heathcliff genuinely believed they loved each other. They loved each other as much as they could with the tools that they had. Their upbringing and life circumstances just didn’t leave them healthier choices.

The better question is: Would Catherine and Heathcliff love each other if at least one of them were stable and secure? The answer is most likely no. They wouldn’t even require a healthy example of love; they just needed a little bit more self-respect.

The kind of love Catherine and Heathcliff shared was shaped by trauma. It was all-consuming and overwhelming.

But why would they stay together if they suffered so much? The human brain believes that it’s better for us to have any social connections (unhealthy, abusive, enmeshed) than no social connections.

Moreover, Catherine and Heathcliff weren’t strangers. As mentioned above, they were the only support each of them had. Losing it is more painful than enduring pain from each other.









