10 Alternative Metal/Rock Bands on Spotify
-
Deathtape
-
Genre: Nu-metal, alternative metal, energetic grooves with shoegaze/ambient moments.
-
Activity: Debut releases 2024–2025 with EP Adolescence & multiple singles; “Back It Up” eclipsed ~100K streams.
-
Why: Fastest documented growth among true independents with measurable streams and active release cadence.
-
-
Loathe
-
Genre: Heavy alternative metal / metalcore with progressive, atmospheric textures (often compared to Deftones & Failure).
-
Presence: Appears in fan discussions as similar to Deftones/Tool (comparable stylistically).
-
Note: Loathe is widely discussed as a growing alternative metal act; Spotify follower count isn’t publicly aggregated here, but they have significant listener traction.
-
Estimated Monthly Listeners: ~1.8 million (data aggregator)
-
Followers: ~545 k
-
Total Streams: ~424 million ��
-
-
-
ASkySoBlack
-
Genre: Alternative metal with shoegaze/dream-metal textures reminiscent of Deftones’ atmospherics.
-
Presence: Highlighted in genre recommendations alongside Deftones-adjacent artists.
-
Activity: Ongoing releases in recent playlists, steady fanbase growth.
-
Monthly Listeners: ~31 k
-
Followers: ~17.5 k
-
-
-
Narrow Head
-
Genre: Heavy, swirling alternative metal/stoner crossover with ambient edges (Deftones vibes noted by fans).
-
Presence: Listed in community suggestions as a similar sound.
-
Monthly Listeners: ~379 k
-
Followers: ~169 k
-
-
-
Fleshwater
-
Genre: Sludge/shoegaze meets heavy alt-metal (very reminiscent of Deftones’ dynamics).
-
Presence: Frequent inclusion in genre discussions about bands fans of Deftones like.
-
Monthly Listeners: ~668 k
-
Followers: ~318 k
-
Notable streams: “Kiss the Ladder” → ~39 M+ streams alone.
-
-
-
Moodring
-
Genre: Dream-metal/alternative metal with heavy, textural layering (Deftones-like ambience).
-
Presence: Cited directly by listeners as a close stylistic match.
- 145 k monthly listeners
-
-
Glassjaw
Spotify
-
Genre: Post-hardcore / alternative metal with emotional intensity; often influences bands comparable to Deftones.
-
Presence: Regularly referenced in similar artist lists.
-
-
Soul Blind
-
Genre: Heavy, melodic alternative metal with atmospheric passages.
-
Presence: Featured in fan discussions as stylistically akin to the bands in your brief.
-
Monthly Listeners: ~128 k
-
Followers: ~62 k
-
-
-
Static Dress
-
Genre: Post-hardcore / alt-metal; heavy, brooding textures appealing to Deftones/Failure fans.
-
Presence: Community-suggested similar-sound artist.
-
Monthly Listeners: ~218 k
-
-
Daylight
-
Genre: Grunge-influenced alternative metal with emotional depth and dynamic heaviness.
-
Presence: Included in recommendations for heavy alt-influenced acts.
- 34 k monthly listeners