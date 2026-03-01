10 Alternative Metal/Rock Bands on Spotify 

  1. Deathtape

    Spotify

    • Genre: Nu-metal, alternative metal, energetic grooves with shoegaze/ambient moments.

    • Activity: Debut releases 2024–2025 with EP Adolescence & multiple singles; “Back It Up” eclipsed ~100K streams.

    • Why: Fastest documented growth among true independents with measurable streams and active release cadence.

  2. Loathe 

    Spotify

    • Genre: Heavy alternative metal / metalcore with progressive, atmospheric textures (often compared to Deftones & Failure).

    • Presence: Appears in fan discussions as similar to Deftones/Tool (comparable stylistically).

    • Note: Loathe is widely discussed as a growing alternative metal act; Spotify follower count isn’t publicly aggregated here, but they have significant listener traction.

      • Estimated Monthly Listeners: ~1.8 million (data aggregator)

      • Followers: ~545 k

      • Total Streams: ~424 million �� 

  3. ASkySoBlack

    Spotify

    • Genre: Alternative metal with shoegaze/dream-metal textures reminiscent of Deftones’ atmospherics.

    • Presence: Highlighted in genre recommendations alongside Deftones-adjacent artists.

    • Activity: Ongoing releases in recent playlists, steady fanbase growth.

      • Monthly Listeners: ~31 k

      • Followers: ~17.5 k

  4. Narrow Head

    Spotify

    • Genre: Heavy, swirling alternative metal/stoner crossover with ambient edges (Deftones vibes noted by fans).

    • Presence: Listed in community suggestions as a similar sound.

      • Monthly Listeners: ~379 k

      • Followers: ~169 k

  5. Fleshwater

    Spotify

    • Genre: Sludge/shoegaze meets heavy alt-metal (very reminiscent of Deftones’ dynamics).

    • Presence: Frequent inclusion in genre discussions about bands fans of Deftones like.

      • Monthly Listeners: ~668 k

      • Followers: ~318 k

      • Notable streams: “Kiss the Ladder” → ~39 M+ streams alone.

  6. Moodring

    Spotify

    • Genre: Dream-metal/alternative metal with heavy, textural layering (Deftones-like ambience).

    • Presence: Cited directly by listeners as a close stylistic match.

    • 145 k monthly listeners

  7. Glassjaw
     
    Spotify

    • Genre: Post-hardcore / alternative metal with emotional intensity; often influences bands comparable to Deftones.

    • Presence: Regularly referenced in similar artist lists.

  8. Soul Blind

    Spotify

    • Genre: Heavy, melodic alternative metal with atmospheric passages.

    • Presence: Featured in fan discussions as stylistically akin to the bands in your brief.

      • Monthly Listeners: ~128 k

      • Followers: ~62 k

  9. Static Dress

    Spotify

    • Genre: Post-hardcore / alt-metal; heavy, brooding textures appealing to Deftones/Failure fans.

    • Presence: Community-suggested similar-sound artist.

    • Monthly Listeners: ~218 k

  10. Daylight

    Spotify

  • Genre: Grunge-influenced alternative metal with emotional depth and dynamic heaviness.

  • Presence: Included in recommendations for heavy alt-influenced acts.

  • 34 k monthly listeners 