With multiple new albums already released by the middle of this year’s first quarter, we’re now looking forward to discovering what some of the industry’s heavyweights are cooking in the oven for audiences. From Drake to DJ Khaled to BTS and Madonna, expectations are high and patience is clearly not the biggest virtue for many. Without further ado, let’s discover eight of the best-awaited albums that should be out anytime soon this year. Ready?

DJ Khaled: Aalam of God

DJ Khaled is clearly not the type of producer to leave fans bored or disengaged. Thirteen albums deep, we’re now looking forward to a new album release: “Aalam of God”. Produced under Republic Records and We the Best Music Group, the project’s expected to feature collabs with some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Rihanna, Burna Boy, Jay-Z, Drake, and Post Malone. It’s safe to say that it will offer a blessing to fans of various genres, from hip-hop to Afrobeat, pop, and more.

This album comes after the “God Did” record in 2022 and commemorates twenty impressive decades in the music industry. The title translates from Arabic as “World of God” and themes like unity, thankfulness, and the greater universe under God’s watch. The album’s initial title, when the idea was first born in 2023, was “Til Next Time”, as the artists announced two years ago.

Drake: ICEMAN

Drake has been teasing fans for a while with what music publications expect to be the best album drop of the year, “ICEMAN”. When will it roll out? It’s yet to be known, at least at the time of writing. But we’re sure all eyes are patiently on the rap star. Now, the project’s gradual revealing with details that surface fragmented feels more like a psychological experiment that tests fanbases’ patience and curiosity. It’s not the common approach that most musicians have gotten masses used to; trailers, tracklists, pre-saves. From a behavioral point of view, it’s what it takes to keep audiences continuously refreshing their timelines. The artist has dropped some mysterious hints; it’s on us to sit tight until the big day of release.

BTS

The K-pop phenomenon known as BTS took a break from activity in 2022, after joining the South Korean’s obligatory military service. But in 2026, they’re awaited with open arms to launch the yet unnamed album that’ll ensure “Proof” launched in 2022. Not much is known about the project’s direction, but what we’re almost certain of is that the album will feature fourteen singles. K-pop became a global phenomenon, one of the most characteristic traits being the “cult-like” bonding between musicians and fans. That trend has shaped the broader industry, including the rise of collectible merch, with Funko offering a significant lineup of culture-inspired figures and helping fans connect in fun, memorable ways.

Kehlani: Untitled

With the vacant year behind, Kehlani, who shook the R&B niche with her silky voice (check out Nights Like This if you’re new to her), is making a comeback, with two singles out so far: “Out the Window”, and “Folded”. A fifth album is expected this year, and fans are looking forward to a return to her original style after the sensation generated by 2024’s “Crash” album and 2025’s hit songs. There’s something unique to “Folded” – it was created by amalgamating 80 of her songs, featuring collabs with superstars like Brandy and Usher. The upcoming release is hoped to feature even more collaborations, with speculations that Ne-Yo and Tank could be among them.

Madonna: Confessions On A Dance Floor Part 2

Famously dubbed as the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna will be launching a sequel to the hit released last year, marking a comeback to her dance trademark style and a new collaboration with producer Stuart Price. The English musician and record producer has quite a few big names on his list of hitmakers, including Dua Lipa, the Killers, and Pet Shop Boys, as well as Grammys and awards secured along the way. Most importantly, he’s credited with Madonna’s smash hit “Confessions On A Dance Floor”, so we’re now looking for a reimagining of the same storyline – more than 20 years after that big debut.

Melanie C: Sweat

Known as the best voice in Spice Girls, Melanie C has turned that skill into a promising career – one that hasn’t truly enjoyed the spotlight. Fans are optimistic though, waiting for her new album, “Sweat”, which she says draws inspiration from her recent DJ gigs. She also imparted that she’s done “a lot of soul-searching” for this creation. It’s the ninth studio album, and is expected to be a real fitness-ready hit.

With sessions in Los Angeles, Stockholm, and London, Melanie C’s latest project is intended to move listeners – both physically and emotionally.

Marilyn Manson: One Assassination Under God, chapter 2

A new follow-up is awaited from Marilyn Manson, the artist who took over the goth and metal worlds with his bold, boundary-breaking, and aggressive artistry. In 2026, Mansonites are preparing for the chapter two of 2024’s “One Assassination Under God”, a sequel that was announced on Instagram in November of last year. A particular thing is giving metalheads a hard time resting – the now-retired producer and guitarist Tyler Bates has made it public that he’s collaborating with Manson on the yet-to-be-released album, and as he put it, it’s expected to be their “finest work together”. Hold your breath.

U2

The name of the album is yet to be known, but the news should be less about titles and more about significance. U2 has come together to launch the first album in nine years, after the rollout of “Songs of Experience”. A long time has been spent untapping creativity and emotions, and once the hit is out, we’re certain the long time waiting will be clearly justified. Bono mentioned the pressure of fans as a deep motivator to give out the best, making the band push beyond complacency and deliver music that’s well worth the wait.

Which upcoming album are you hyped for the most?





