Benedict Cumberbatch has teamed up with Guy Ritchie for a new movie, entitled Wife and Dog. The movie, which now has an official release date, is going to launch in theaters on the 23rd of October, with a huge cast to support. Some of the cast members include Anthony Hopkins, James Norton, Rosamund Pike, and Cosmo Jarvis.

The Movie Was Filmed at the Sandown Park Racecourse

Some eagle-eyed movie fans spotted Anthony Hopkins and Benedict Cumberbatch filming at the Sandown Park Racecourse in the UK. The production, which is largely centered on British aristocracy, saw the cast dressed up in period clothing, with a full film crew following them.

With racing being the second biggest sport in the UK, it's no surprise to see that the director chose to film some of the movie at this location. Horse racing is also on the rise in countries like the US, so it makes sense for the movie to include it, as it's relevant to worldwide audiences but also reflects an interesting time in history. With the movie having a Hollywood production budget, it could well break records at the box office.

The Movie is Set to be a Comedy

Wife and Dog is a comedy, and the movie is being produced by Black Bear Pictures. We also know that the movie is going to take place in the period of British aristocracy, with plenty of backstabbing. With that said, we can expect the film to have a humorous edge as well.

According to Cumberbatch, it’s going to be done in a very similar tone to The Gentlemen, which was a huge hit on Netflix. Cumberbatch has praised the cast that he worked with, and has said that he plays a Tom Hardy and Jason Statham-type role. He certainly had a lot of fun doing it as well, which shows that we could be in for some very different acting styles from Cumberbatch, and if it’s done in the style of Guy Ritchie’s other movies, it’s going to be huge. Some of the movies that Guy Ritchie has worked on in the past include worldwide hits like Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Sherlock Holmes.

He’s also known for Revolver and RocknRolla. With such an extensive catalogue, and with the cast being so star-studded, it’s going to be interesting to see what twists and turns are in the movie, and how the plot unfolds.