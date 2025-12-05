Following a massive 2025 — including their new album Better Days and a #1 radio hit in “Better Days” — Yellowcard have announced a massive U.S. tour for 2026.

Joining the band for the entirety of the run will be New Found Glory and Plain White T’s.

Ryan Key, lead singer of Yellowcard, says “Every time we think this part of our career couldn’t possibly get any better, somehow it does. The Up Up Down Down Tour arrives summer 2026 and celebrates more than 2 decades of friendship with New Found Glory and Plain White T’s. We already know this will be one of the most special tours we’ve ever been a part of. Ocean Avenue, My Friends Over You, AND Hey There Delilah at the same show?!”

Promoted by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off May 6th at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta GA, making stops in Florida, Chicago, Nashville, New York, Texas and many more before wrapping up June 17th at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Monday, December 8th at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, December 11 at 10am local time here.

Tour dateses:

Wed May 06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri May 08 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed May 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat May 16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Outdoors

Sun May 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Wed May 20 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD

Thu May 21 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

Sat May 23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun May 24 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

Mon May 25 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Wed May 27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu May 28 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Center

Sat May 30 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sun May 31 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds

Mon Jun 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Jun 04 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Fri Jun 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jun 06 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

Mon Jun 08 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 11 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

Fri Jun 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Mon Jun 15 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center

Wed Jun 17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion