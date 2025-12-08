There are plenty of movie reviewers and game reviewers out there, but not everyone is worth listening to. In fact, while it’s ultimately subjective, there are still some more valued critics than the rest.

As two popular forms of entertainment, consumers everywhere are always keen to read up on a film before booking a cinema ticket or read a review before purchasing a console game. It helps diehard gamers and passionate movie fans make informed decisions, and it means no money is wasted. It makes a lot of sense.

Of course, not every well-known reviewer necessarily shares your view on things, but it can at least help you make a decision if you’re unsure about snapping up a specific game or dedicating an evening to watching a supposedly excellent film. So, with that in mind, below we highlight some reliable movie and game critics.

IGN has a huge team of game critics from around the world

As a major online publication, most gaming communities are fully aware of IGN and its superb work. However, while some players access the site’s walkthroughs and read up on the latest news, it’s IGN’s reviews that really stand out. Top critics include Logan Plant, Sarah Thwaites, Will Borger, and Luke Reilly, although the options don’t end there. A site with a huge team of respected reviewers, IGN is worth checking out. GameSpot offers something similar, with Steve Watts and Jordan Ramee being two critics you can trust, although there are loads more on there.

Roger Ebert is a name many movie lovers know

In terms of movie critics, it’s hard to ignore the likes of Roger Ebert. The American film critic had been in the business for decades, although he sadly passed away in 2013. However, many of his reviews can be found online, particularly if you’re keen to watch some apparent classics and want to know if they’re actually worth the hype. Roger Ebert is one of the best to ever do it, making his reviews well worth reading. The site bearing his name lives on with reviews from top critics.

Casino.com Canada features game reviews from Ziv Chen and others

For casino gamers, there are some fantastic resources out there, many of which help them find the best slot games, the most reputable websites, and more. Casino.com Canada features game reviews from experts, including Ziv Chen, the CEO at Major League Content, and is widely regarded as one of the most trustworthy names in the casino gaming space. Offering in-depth reviews, bonus information, and so much more, the site also contains free demos to play and houses arguably the most informative news stories from the casino gaming category.

Justin Chang works for The New Yorker and others

Aged 42 and with extensive experience waiting in the cold to interview stars at red carpet events and watch movies before anyone else does, Justin Chang has been there and done it. Now working at The New Yorker, the American film critic has won numerous awards, including last year when he picked up the 2024 Pulitzer Prize while working for the Times. A reviewer you can hang your hat on, Justin Change is excellent at what he does.

Peter Bradshaw is a British film critic with years of experience

Ending with another movie critic, Peter Bradshaw works for major newspapers like The Guardian and has established himself as one of Britain’s safest bets when it comes to reading trustworthy and accurate movie reviews. Widely read online and having won plenty of awards for his work, Peter Bradshaw’s various reviews from today and over the years are highly useful.