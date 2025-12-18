For decades, the promise of The Goonies 2 has hovered somewhere between Hollywood myth and nostalgic dream, but in 2025, things got real. Back in January, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. was developing a sequel and awaiting a treatment from original writer Chris Columbus.

By February, the cast reunion at Ke Huy Quan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony reignited speculation, with Quan admitting, “It’s one of the most asked questions in my life. I would love for it to happen.” Corey Feldman added fuel to the fire, saying, “All I can say is, get us all together. Everybody is looking good… and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die… There’s hope.” Days later, on February 14, it finally happened: The Goonies 2 was officially announced, with Potsy Ponciroli hired to write the script.

Since then, momentum has only grown. Speaking at a panel at the Venice Film Festival, Ponciroli confirmed he had already turned in the first draft and was almost finished with the second. A lifelong fan himself, he addressed the inevitable online skepticism, saying people were asking about whether a Goonies sequel was needed. He responded by saying, “It’s my favorite movie of all time… To me, it was a story that never ended, so this is the movie I want to see as one of its biggest fans.”

The Legacy of The Goonies

Four decades on, The Goonies remains one of the most enduring treasures of ’80s pop culture; its legacy woven through fashion, gaming, music, TV, and the language we still use today. Despite opening second behind Rambo: First Blood Part II, the film went on to become one of 1985’s top-ten box-office hits, earning $125 million worldwide and scooping awards for both cast members and supporting star Anne Ramsey.

But its cultural impact extends far beyond the big screen. Fans continue to wear the story — literally — through the endless stream of T-shirts, jumpers, and retro merch from brands like Truffle Shuffle, while Chunk’s “Hey U Guys!” has long since entered everyday lexicon.

Its influence on gaming began almost immediately, with Datasoft’s 1985 computer game leading to Konami’s The Goonies, The Goonies II, and Mikey’s appearance in later crossover titles. More recently, it has become a popular Megaways casino slots game with the main characters treasure-hunting on the reels. It is one of a handful of movies to be officially licensed for iGaming alongside the likes of Ted and Jurassic Park.

Elsewhere, in music, bands from The Ataris to The Fratellis to Slick Shoes have paid tribute in name alone, while TV has repeatedly parodied or reimagined the film, from Bob’s Burgers to Family Guy. Few films have inspired so many generations or mediums.

The Goonies Are Back

After decades of rumors, reunions, and fan hope, The Goonies sequel is finally happening. With a script in progress, the original team involved, and cast members ready to return, the long-awaited adventure is finally within reach. Forty years on, the spirit that made The Goonies endure is guiding them back. It’s proof that some stories really never end.