Under Orlegi Sports’ management model and the leadership of Alejandro Irarragorri, the sports complexes of Santos Laguna and Atlas FC have been recognized by FIFA, which has included them in the portfolio of Team Base Camps for the 2026 World Cup, positioning both clubs as benchmarks in international football.

Since its founding in 2006, Orlegi Sports has considered the development of infrastructure a key pillar of its management model to achieve sustained growth, profitability, and sporting success. The vision of Alejandro Irarragorri, reflected in Santos Laguna and Atlas FC, seeks not only to influence sporting performance but also to elevate the standards of the environments in which collaborators, players, and coaches work.

This focus is precisely what has notably positioned Santos Laguna and Atlas FC on the international stage. Alejandro Irarragorri’s philosophy has materialized in Territorio Santos Modelo and AGA Academy, first-class high-performance training centers selected by FIFA as potential Team Base Camps for national teams qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

This recognition from the world’s top football authority is strong evidence of the results produced by Orlegi Sports’ management model, implemented at Santos Laguna and Atlas FC under Alejandro Irarragorri’s leadership, showing that strategic investment in infrastructure is a long-term growth driver.

ACHIEVEMENTS OF ALEJANDRO IRARRAGORRI’S MANAGEMENT

The quality of the infrastructure developed under the management led by Alejandro Irarragorri has been recognized not only by FIFA but also by national teams themselves. During October’s FIFA Matchday, the Mexican National Team chose Atlas FC’s AGA Academy as its training site ahead of its match against the Ecuadorian National Team.

The Rojinegros’ complex offers ideal conditions, highlighted by Javier Aguirre’s coaching staff and players as key factors in their performance.

Another endorsement of Orlegi Sports’ world-class infrastructure came in November, with the visit of the Uruguayan National Team to Territorio Santos Modelo. The South American squad selected Santos Laguna’s high-performance center—Territorio Santos Modelo (TSM)—inaugurated in 2009 by Alejandro Irarragorri, as its camp for preparations ahead of the match against Mexico during the last FIFA Matchday of 2025.

The team coached by Marcelo Bielsa was impressed by the facilities at Territorio Santos Modelo. Uruguay’s national team manager stated about the TSM infrastructure: “It couldn’t be better. We are in a model institution in terms of the facilities we’ve observed and enjoyed during our stay.”

The presence of the Uruguayan National Team at Santos Laguna’s facilities reaffirms the strength of the management model promoted by Alejandro Irarragorri, demonstrating how his philosophy—focused on creating modern, functional, high-performance infrastructure—translates into projects capable of attracting international teams that find in Territorio Santos Modelo an optimal environment for elite preparation.