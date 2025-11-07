M9 Bayonet | Gamma Doppler is currently one of the most sought-after knife skins in CS2. Given its rarity and aesthetic look, as well as its phases with changing colors, we are not surprised that the market value and price of M9 Bayonet Gamma Doppler have remained high since its release date. But what is so special about the skin desired by everyone?

What is Gamma Doppler?

M9 Bayonet | Gamma Doppler is a Covert item from the Chroma case launched in 2015. It preserves the original Bayonet design, and the multicolor “Doppler” finish makes this skin highly appealing to CS2 collectors. The colors shift with each phase.

Explaining the Market Value

Gamma Doppler is a rare and expensive item on the skins market. Its value grows significantly with a Factory New exterior and StatTrak™ counter that counts kills. The stunning look and impressive price stability also play an important role in the skin’s popularity and desirability.

Gamma Doppler Phases Explained

In each of the seven phases, Gamma Doppler features a unique look and different market value:

Phase 1: it all begins with a smoky black base and subtle blue and purple accents. This phase is highly common and affordable. Phase 2: comes in bright pink and purple hues with high visual impact. Even though it is quite common, it remains one of the most popular variants with the highest market value. Phase 3: offers a muted mix of blues, greens, and black. As it’s quite common, it is lower-priced. Phase 4: comes with vibrant blue tones with a clean finish; it is relatively rare. Ruby: boasts a red gem-like blade with rich saturation. This phase is ultra-rare and extremely valuable, which makes them a perfect hunt. Sapphire: offers a sapphire blue base with hints of purple. It’s very rare and looks luxurious. Black Pearl: a perfect blend of dark purples and black. It is extremely rare and looks mysterious enough to make it desirable to many collectors.

Doppler phases and their rarity affect prices. Therefore, the Emerald Gamma Doppler can be 10 times more expensive than those of phases 1–4. Yet, it is not only the rarity that influences the market value but also visual appeal and collector prestige.

The Effect of Phases on the Price

Why is the Emerald phase so expensive? There are several reasons for such a price. Collectors want it to increase the prestige of their collection. Its extreme rarity makes it one of the rarest items—not just among M9 Bayonets but among all skins. Additionally, its pattern exclusivity adds to its value, as Emeralds have no Float Value overlap with other Gamma Doppler types.

Beginners might prefer Gamma Doppler in phases 1–4, while collectors should definitely hunt for a higher-tier emerald-colored knife. A dedicated marketplace such as DMarket makes the process much easier—its powerful search features and vast selection provide the safest and most efficient way to find and obtain such a rare skin.





