Substream Magazine spent an unforgettable weekend at the 2025 When We Were Young Fest, surrounded by nonstop music, throwback anthems, and a sea of fans reliving their emo and pop-punk glory days. Between the massive singalongs and the desert heat, we took some time to capture portraits of a few of the incredible artists who hit the stage throughout the weekend.
TAYLOR ACORN
THE CAB
DESTROY BOYS
LETLIVE.
PVRIS
BOYS LIKE GIRLS
STORY OF THE YEAR
WE THE KINGS
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
HER LEATHER JACKET
MAYDAY PARADE
RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS