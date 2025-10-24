Substream Magazine spent an unforgettable weekend at the 2025 When We Were Young Fest, surrounded by nonstop music, throwback anthems, and a sea of fans reliving their emo and pop-punk glory days. Between the massive singalongs and the desert heat, we took some time to capture portraits of a few of the incredible artists who hit the stage throughout the weekend.

TAYLOR ACORN

THE CAB

DESTROY BOYS

LETLIVE.

PVRIS

BOYS LIKE GIRLS

STORY OF THE YEAR

WE THE KINGS

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

HER LEATHER JACKET

MAYDAY PARADE

RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS