Substream Magazine spent an unforgettable weekend at the 2025 When We Were Young Fest, surrounded by nonstop music, throwback anthems, and a sea of fans reliving their emo and pop-punk glory days. Between the massive singalongs and the desert heat, we took some time to capture portraits of a few of the incredible artists who hit the stage throughout the weekend. 

 

TAYLOR ACORN

Taylor Acorn

Taylor Acorn

THE CAB

The Cab

The Cab The Cab

 DESTROY BOYS

Destroy Boys Destroy Boys

LETLIVE.

letlive.

PVRIS

PVRIS PVRIS

BOYS LIKE GIRLS

Boys Like Girls Boys Like Girls

 

STORY OF THE YEAR

Story of the Year Story of the Year Story of the Year

WE THE KINGS

We the Kings We the Kings

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

Taking Back Sunday

HER LEATHER JACKET

Her Leather Jacket

MAYDAY PARADE

Mayday Parade Mayday Parade

RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Red Jumpsuit Apparatus