Many of the most memorable television shows give us a glimpse of lifestyles that are different from the real-life experiences of most viewers. The recent trend for glamour and luxury has led to some interesting episodes focusing on globe-trotting adventures and the challenges that this brings.

The Yacht Life

This show is based on the work done by HBB Yachts, which is one of the world’s leading luxury yacht builders. It introduces us to a variety of yacht owners who sail their vessels in scenic spots like the Caribbean, as well as taking us behind the scenes at the company’s factory to see how they build unique yachts. You can see this show on Apple TV+.

There's a focus on activities like fishing that are carried out on the water.

Billionaires’ Bunker

This Spanish thriller that’s streaming on Netflix takes a different approach, as it looks at how a group of powerful billionaires cope with being cooped up in a luxury bunker while escaping from a nuclear war. Known as El refugio atómico in Spanish, it was created by Álex Pina, who was behind the massively popular Money Heist series about a group who carried out daring robberies.

We’re taken to a stylish yet claustrophobic setting where past conflicts come back to haunt the group, who are forced to spend time together. The first series is spread over eight episodes, with Pina pointing out that Billionaires’ Bunker changes genre towards the end of the first epìsode. It’s not yet clear if a second series is to be commissioned, with the final decision probably going to be based on the viewing figures once it’s been available for long enough for word of mouth to get around.

Billion Dollar Playground

We head to Australia for the next look at the luxury life in Billion Dollar Playground. It was first shown on the Binge subscription service in May this year and has also been added to BBC Three. The series follows the work of an elite team of professionals who make sure that their ultra-wealthy clients get everything they need when on exclusive vacations.

It’s been renewed for a second season following positive reviews. This Guardian review explains that it shows us Alex and Tom, a couple who own the Luxico company that rents out vacation properties to the world’s richest people. The shows followed a wide variety of characters who work in the team, giving us a chance to see the kind of preparation that goes into making an exclusive trip unforgettable.

All these shows give us different ways of getting a glimpse of luxurious lifestyles, and they seem set to help us continue our fascination with this theme.