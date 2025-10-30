After the 2025 Las Vegas edition was canceled, Sick New World Festival is making a powerful return, bigger and louder than ever, and expanding to two cities. Nu-metal fans can now choose between the classic Las Vegas Festival Grounds location on April 25, 2026, or the new Texas Motor Speedway stop in Fort Worth on October 24, 2026.

Both lineups are stacked: Fort Worth features System of a Down, Deftones, Evanescence, The Prodigy and Slayer celebrating 40 years of Reign in Blood, while Las Vegas brings System of a Down, KoRn, Evanescence, and Bring Me the Horizon. With six months between dates, fans don’t have to choose, they can enjoy both festivals.

For Sick New World Texas Tickets:

https://www.sicknewworldfest.com/texas

For Sick New World Las Vegas Tickets:

https://www.sicknewworldfest.com/vegas