Wet Leg

The Salt Shed // Chicago, IL // September 10, 2025

Wet Leg had one of the most anticipated shows of the season, and they did not disappoint.

The Salt Shed buzzed with throngs of Wet Leg fans as the sun started to set over the Chicago River. One couple in the front row held a sign that they had come from Los Angeles to see their favorite band. Another sign said “I shaved my armpits for Wet Leg”. Singer and frontwoman Rhian Teasdale called out both of these signs during the show, seemingly delighted by the love her fans were sending her way.

The British indie rock band’s new album, Moisturizer, is an incredible follow up to their debut self-titled album in 2022. Wet Leg certainly avoided the curse of the inferior sophomore album; in fact, Moisturizer has a more concrete voice and energetic melodies than their freshman album. Rhian Teasdale praised every member of the five-piece band for writing and composing the tracks on Moisturizer. It’s clear that the band can play on each other’s strengths.

Wet Leg started their set with “Catch These Fists”, the hit single off of Moisturizer. With strobe lights completely engulfing the outdoor venue, Teasdale eyed her fans with a piercing gaze and bleached eyebrows. She said every word with intention and a bit of playful sarcasm. The fans at it up. Wet Leg’s energy could be felt all the way in the back of the fairgrounds (and by the kayaks and boats passing by on the river hoping to catch a free show). Not every band would start their set with their newest hit single, but Wet Leg didn’t want to keep their fans waiting. Their set included some of the most loved songs from their debut album, including “Chaise Longue”, “Ur Mum”, and “Wet Dream”, while playing some of the softer, more pop-driven songs from their new album. One of the highlights of their Chicago show was the tour debut of “11:21”, a slow and thoughtful song reminiscent of a Karen O ballad. Every member of Wet Leg brought their A game to this show, and they will definitely sell out their next show in Chicago, whenever we’re lucky enough to see them again.

Wet Leg are currently on tour throughout the U.S. Catch their show and grab tickets HERE.

Wet Leg at The Salt Shed (Photos by Kate Scott)