During the 2018 and 2019 editions of Lollapalooza, Substream Magazine conducted our first portrait sessions with a diverse range of artists throughout the four-day festival. Seven years later, we returned with a 2025 edition of backstage portraits. 

This year, we were able to catch up with artists such as Ocean Alley, Two Friends, Winnetka Bowling League, Star Bandz, Joey Valence & Brae, Wild Rivers, and Cassandra Coleman. Check the pictures out below. 

Ocean Alley

Ocean Alley / Photo Credit: Murjani Rawls

 

 

Two Friends

Two Friends / Photo Credit: Murjani Rawls

 

Winnetka Bowling League

Winnetka Bowling League / Photo Credit: Murjani Rawls

 

Star Bandz

Star Bandz / Photo Credit: Murjani Rawls

 

Joey Valence & Brae 

Joey Valence & Brae / Photo Credit: Murjani Rawls

 

Wild Rivers

Wild Rivers / Photo Credit: Murjani Rawls

 

Cassandra Coleman

Cassandra Coleman / Photo Credit: Murjani Rawls