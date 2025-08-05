During the 2018 and 2019 editions of Lollapalooza, Substream Magazine conducted our first portrait sessions with a diverse range of artists throughout the four-day festival. Seven years later, we returned with a 2025 edition of backstage portraits.

This year, we were able to catch up with artists such as Ocean Alley, Two Friends, Winnetka Bowling League, Star Bandz, Joey Valence & Brae, Wild Rivers, and Cassandra Coleman. Check the pictures out below.

Ocean Alley

Two Friends

Winnetka Bowling League

Star Bandz

Joey Valence & Brae

Wild Rivers

Cassandra Coleman