Latin supergroup Astropical, a vibrant collaboration featuring Bomba Estéreo’s Liliana “Li” Saumet and José Castillo alongside Rawayana’s Beto Montenegro and Andres “Fofo” Story, touched down in the heart of the city at Capital One’s SummerStage on June 1st. It was a brisk night that saw a sold-out crowd pack Rumsey Playfield to the brim, creating an electric, passionate, and overall vibrant atmosphere.

You could feel the lively energy in the air as the predominantly Latin audience anxiously awaited Astropical to take the stage in NYC for the very first time. A palpable, vibrant atmosphere could be felt as fans eagerly awaited Astropical’s debut New York City performance

The show kicked off with Dominican-Italian artist Yendry, expertly setting the stage for what would be a truly memorable night. With her eclectic, genre bending sound and electric energy she set the tone for the night. With songs such as “Barrio” and “Nena” Yendry sang to the issues most in the audience could relate to. While “Barrio” sings to the experience of moving on from a toxic relationship and feeling a sense of empowerment and independence, “Nena” reflects on the emotional complexities of the immigrant experience. Yendry like Bomba Estéreo and Rawayana speaks to the Latino experience and what it means to truly be Latino. As the sun began to set, Astropical exploded onto the stage with their hit “Brinca (Aquario)” (need date of release from self-titled) from their self-titled album, and that’s when the party truly started. Rumsey Playfield instantly transformed into a dancefloor as a sea of people began dancing the night away to the rhythm and sounds that transported us to a tropical island away from the hustle and bustle of NYC. Their sound was incredible, and their collective energy was incredibly engaging and infectious, effortlessly getting the crowd moving.

Beyond their new material, Astropical delighted fans with a fantastic mix of their individual groups’ beloved songs and surprising covers, including Selena’s “Como La Flor,” Proyecto Uno’s “El Tiburón,” and the 1998 hits “Fuego” by C + C Music Factory and El General. The colorful stage lights perfectly reflected the tropical vibe of their music. While the stunning on-screen imagery flawlessly matched the album’s astrological inspiration, with each song representing a different zodiac sign.

As the night went on, the vibrant lights from the show illuminated Central Park, and a powerful moment of unity unfolded as both Colombian and Venezuelan flags waved proudly in the crowd. This sentiment was beautifully echoed on stage when Li Saumet and Beto Montenegro adorned each other’s national flags in a display of shared heritage and love, effectively putting to bed any outdated stereotypes.

In all, this was more than just a concert; it was a night of forgetting all your problems and escaping to a tropical oasis where you danced the night away. For those seeking a fun time and an escape from the world’s reality, Astropical delivered an unforgettable experience and a perfect way to welcome the summer season a little early. The tour is currently on pause as both groups perform at festivals across Spain, but the full tour will resume on August 28th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. You don’t want to miss it.