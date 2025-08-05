Wednesday has returned to the screens, and people are excited to watch her deliver her witty, sardonic remarks and exhibit her high intelligence and deep curiosity for the Eldritch truth.

Four episodes have already been out, covering our favorite Addams’ return to Nevermore, her reunion with old friends, and her encounter with new characters—who we’re yet to find out if they’re friend or foe.

And if you’re looking for other shows that deliver whimsical, campy, and gothic mystery, then you might want to add these titles to your next-to-watch list.

Below, we break down the five shows we think are similar to the supernatural fun of Wednesday.

1. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a darker reimagining of the classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch story.

This series follows Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal teenager, navigating her dual identity while facing occult threats. Packed with witchcraft, demonology, and twisted fairy-tale visuals, it’s a stylish plunge into the supernatural.

Sabrina and Wednesday are similar in the sense that they center on a fiercely independent teenage heroine with a penchant for bending the rules.

Both shows have strong gothic aesthetics—think candlelit halls, eerie rituals, cobwebbed corners, and supernatural secrets lurking in every corner.

Additionally, Sabrina’s struggles with belonging in both the mortal and magical worlds mirror Wednesday’s journey at Nevermore Academy, making this a perfect follow-up for fans.

2. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Based on Lemony Snicket’s (Daniel Handler in real life) beloved book series, the show follows the Baudelaire orphans—Violet, Klaus, and Sunny—as they try to outwit the villainous Count Olaf, who is after their inheritance.

What makes A Series of Unfortunate Events a must-watch is its blend of absurdist humor, whimsical storytelling, and a consistently dark undercurrent—a balance that is present in Wednesday.

Both shows have eccentric, offbeat characters and thrive on sharp, witty dialogue. Plus, like Wednesday, it features elaborate world-building where every set piece feels like its own little gothic diorama.

3. Legacies

If you love vampires, then Legacies is the show for you.

A spin-off from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies follows Hope Mikaelson, a tribrid (witch, vampire, and werewolf), as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

There, she and her classmates face supernatural creatures, personal drama, and ancient prophecies.

At its core, Legacies shares Wednesday’s “academy of the unusual” setup. Both feature young characters with supernatural abilities who are learning to control their powers while tackling mysteries that influence their world.

Both shows also share a blend of teen drama, dark fantasy, and witty banter—plus, the monster-of-the-week format keeps things exciting.

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

On the subject of vampires, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a ‘90s cult classic that follows the life of teen Buffy Summers.

A seemingly ordinary teenager chosen to battle vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats, Buffy learns to balance high school life with her role as the Slayer.

As the series progresses, Buffy tackles demons and monsters transcending the supernatural realm—struggles that are relevant to adolescence and growing up.

Before Wednesday, Buffy set the gold standard for sharp, supernatural teen storytelling. Both shows center on young women with unique destinies, using wit and courage to face the darkness—often literally.

The mix of humor, horror, and heartfelt character arcs feels very much like the DNA that Wednesday inherited.

5. Locke & Key

After their father’s murder, the Locke family moves into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, where they discover magical keys with unique powers.

But dark forces are determined to claim the keys for themselves, leading to a tense battle between good and evil.



Similar to Wednesday, Locke & Key thrives on mystery, supernatural intrigue, and a visually rich gothic atmosphere.

The shows center on young protagonists uncovering hidden truths while battling sinister forces. The creepy charm and magical world-building will feel instantly familiar to Wednesday fans.

Final Thoughts

The offshoot of the iconic ‘60s sitcom stands out due to its unique ability to combine dark fantasy, mystery-solving, and an unapologetically quirky lead.

And the five titles mentioned above capture facets of the magic, macabre, and campy environment of Wednesday.

So, if you’re craving more shadowy adventures with clever heroes, eccentric worlds, and just the right dose of the macabre, these shows will keep you hooked long—even after the credits roll.





