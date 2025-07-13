Judgmental Records Announces “Heavy is the Head” – A Powerful New Project by Rappers N.O. and Krillz Billy Blonko

Delaware, USA – July 2025 — Independent label Judgmental Records, known for breaking the mold and elevating authentic voices, is proud to announce a new partnership with Roc Nation Distribution and the upcoming release of Heavy is the Head, the newest project from lyrical heavyweight N.O., Krillz and their in-house producers Lino3x and 4k Beats for Judgemental Records. With a raw and emotionally charged narrative at its core, the project offers a vivid exploration of leadership, legacy, and the pressures of carrying both personal and generational weight.

Set against soulful yet hard-hitting production of Lino3x and 4k Beats, Heavy is the Head is a statement piece—a declaration of purpose in a genre too often clouded by trends and surface-level flexes. The chemistry between N.O., a sharp, deliberate lyricist and Krillz a rapper with a street poet’s gift has been noticed by a range of industry influencers including Timbaland, Young Guru Jay-Z’s engineer, producer and Jahlil Beats. Together, they’ve crafted a sound that’s deeply grounded, strikingly original, and destined to resonate across hip-hop audiences craving substance over flash.

N.O.

While Judgmental Records remains tight-lipped about N.O.’s personal background, his pen speaks volumes. With each verse, N.O. unpacks the duality of surviving and leading, questioning what it means to carry your people’s expectations while dealing with your own demons. His verses touch on loss, hustle, honor, and survival—but without the clichés. Heavy is the Head is N.O. at his most transparent, reflecting on the weight of manhood in communities where leadership is earned, not given.

“This project was born out of pressure,” N.O. says. “Pressure to provide. Pressure to protect. Pressure to stay real when the world keeps trying to bend you.”

Krillz Billy Blonko

As the newest member of Judgemental, Krillz connected with N.O. and G.K. through high school. “I’ve always been around the label, when I was doing my thing, general conversations I would see and have. I spoke to Zo when he was in jail and I didn’t know him at the time. So in the last couple years we talked about it and I finally put it on the Judgemental hoodie. It was just the timing of everything.” The EP with me ans N.O. will be big and then I will put out my own personal EP as well. Diving into acting, clothing and a few other avenues, Krillz is passionate about entertainment and the art that he creates.