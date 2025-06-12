Twenty One Pilots have unleashed an electrifying new single and music video, sparking fresh excitement for fans and setting the stage for their upcoming Clancy Tour: Breach 2025. Read on for an in-depth look at the song, its artistic impact, and full tour details—perfect for fans, music bloggers, and anyone hooked on their evolving sound.

New Single & Music Video: The Contract

On June 12, 2025, Twenty One Pilots dropped their much-anticipated single “The Contract”, marking the first taste of their forthcoming eighth studio album, Breach. This catchy electropop masterpiece, penned by Tyler Joseph, showcases the duo’s signature intensity over a driving beat—melding urgent vocals with Josh Dun’s dynamic percussion.

The short film unfolds in a mysterious hall, where a necromancer-like figure approaches Clancy (Tyler Joseph). Hundreds of glowing-eyed figures fill the background as Clancy contemplates accepting a contract—the visual perfectly echoes the album’s themes of struggle, choice, and conclusion.

Why It Matters

Narrative payoff : “The Contract” picks up narrative threads from Blurryface, Trench, Scaled and Icy, and Clancy, promising an emotional climax

Story revealed visually : With cinematic styling and symbolic lighting, the video hints at the album’s full conceptual arc.

Fan speculation ignited: The visuals have sparked intense fan discussions—was that a metaphorical death? A rebirth? Emotional closure?

Breach: The Final Chapter

Breach, due September 5, 2025, concludes the decade-spanning story begun with Blurryface in 2015. The album continues Tyler’s and Josh’s exploration of identity, anxiety, and hope, cementing their artistic legacy.

Key Highlights

Concept closure : Intended to wrap up the Clancy narrative and lore.

Tyler’s vision : Highly personal lyrics and production; introspective and dramatic.

Built on momentum: The song’s world-building continues from Clancy, with fans already speculating about tracklist and connections.

The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025

Coinciding with Breach, Twenty One Pilots are hitting the road this fall for The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025, a 21-stop North American tour opening in their home state of Ohio.

Ticket Details

Artist presale : Starts June 17 at 10 a.m. local time

General sale : Opens June 20 at 10 a.m. local time

Pre-sale signup deadline : June 15, 5 p.m. ET

All details can be found HERE

Full Tour Dates

09/18 – Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium 09/20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage 09/23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater 09/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre 09/27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 09/28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake 09/30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre 10/01 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater 10/04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater 10/05 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live 10/07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 10/08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 10/10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 10/11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/14 – Orange Beach, AL – Wharf Amphitheater 10/15 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 10/17 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater 10/19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP 10/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion 10/23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/25 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium



Flashback: Clancy Era

Their 2024 album Clancy took off with singles like “Overcompensate” and “Next Semester,” and was supported by a global tour that lasted from August 2024 to May 2025.

Over 73 shows worldwide , spanning North America, Australia, Latin America, and Europe.

Featured televised performances, including a unique rendition of “Routines in the Night” on Jimmy Fallon in September 2024.

Cinematic videos for most tracks were released—including for Overcompensate, The Craving, Next Semester, and more—deepening the conceptual narrative

Conclusion And Speculation

Twenty One Pilots have masterfully built anticipation with The Contract, leading fans toward Breach’s climactic release. With a full-scale North America tour looming this fall, now’s the perfect moment to get on board—grab those tickets, dive into the lore, and prepare for a powerful live experience that closes a decade-long musical journey.

One curious detail fans quickly noticed is that Twenty One Pilots aren’t opening their 2025 tour in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio—a city that’s played a central role in their identity and rise to fame. While Cincinnati will host the kickoff, speculation is swirling that the band may be saving Columbus for something special. Could it be that they’re planning to end the tour with a grand finale in Columbus, possibly with multiple nights at different iconic venues across the city? Given their deep roots and loyal hometown fanbase, it wouldn’t be surprising if a major homecoming celebration is in the works.