When we think of film and television productions and how they come together, our minds immediately go to the top of the chain. Directors, producers, writers, and cinematographers are all integral to bringing our favorite forms of art to life. However, someone has to determine where these stories will take place. Paula Andrea González-Nasser, a former location scout, brings the methods to life in her first film, aptly named “The Scout.” It’s a mixture of tranquil repetition of New York, moving through its many communities, and perhaps some of the aches and pains that come with being in an industry that overlooks how important you are to the puzzle.

We observe the film through the actions of Sofia (Mimi Davila) as she drives and bussles through the city, looking at apartments and storefronts for an episodic pilot that might have a chance to go to network. The description of the show itself (which doesn’t sound like it has the connective tissue on paper to be picked up) might not be enticing to an NBC or CBS. Yet, we soldier on. Most of Sofia’s day consists of posting flyers on potential domiciles, driving while overhearing messages about possible leads, or attending meetings with other parts of the production staff who don’t acknowledge her beyond a couple of needs and wants. A location scout does come with a lot of work, as González-Nasser shows. You could think you have the right in the bag, but something beyond your control.

Budget issues, small details like people not liking how a cabinet protrudes, and property owners changing their minds all come into play. The film only digs into a certain amount of backstory for Sofia’s character. There’s a particular moment where one of the potential choices leads her to an old friend (Otmara Marrero) she hasn’t seen in a while. It’s Sofia’s lone personal interaction in “The Scout” because most of her day is spent engaging in small talk with owners of homes and businesses. They include an older woman who wishes her grown-up children would call her more, or a talkative pet shop owner who awkwardly asks her to dinner.

Sofia would love more than anything to turn him down, but the production is banking on having the particular location. Thus, she humors him as he rambles on about a personal project. The loneliness (and an excessive number of parking tickets) that this job pulls Sofia away from any semblance of a young, ongoing life is felt without needing to point it out explicitly. The audience feels exasperation when Sofia has a hard day’s work at home, and it makes “The Scout’s” final moments feel that much more bittersweet. It’s the one place where she puts her flexibility aside and breathes.

Tell somebody you work in the entertainment industry, and the uniformity of thought would go to “dream job.” They are most likely thinking you’re rubbing elbows with the likes of Tom Cruise and any other A-list actor daily. Well, some jobs serve to keep the gears in motion. “The Scout” is a simple story that takes the “this is what I do in a day” thesis a step further. It’s almost as if Sofia moves through like a ghost, capturing memories of people through photographs and small anecdotes. However, the film’s success stems from the fact that you’ll wish the conditions were ripe for the main character to experience her own story more (and take some time off).

“The Scout” premiered at 2025 Tribeca Festival.