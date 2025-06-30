For as great as it is to see “The Bear” have a collective calm around the restaurant as Carmy transforms, we need a break from that. Better to get it in one of the show’s specialties, a character episode, separate, but adjacent to the main story at the same time. “Worms,” co-written by Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce, delightfully centers Sydney’s character as she’s mulling over the decision to stay as a potential The Bear lifer or to start anew at Shapiro’s new restaurant. It’s the most crucial decision put forth in the season so far.

As shown throughout the show and in the third episode, “Scallops,” Sydney is a talented individual. When she’s given the runway to show it, good things happen. But it’s very possible that the metamorphoses of Carmy, allowing for Syd to assert herself, have come too late. Even if she decides to stay at The Bear, who’s to say there will be a restaurant in the matter of months? Also, could she live with an unfair amount of guilt if she abandons ship and it sinks quicker? Many complicated questions exist, and sometimes you need to equate your work situation to a disagreement over a sleepover between teenagers.

Let’s say Shapiro… means well. It doesn’t come off naturally. Why is he blasting M.O.P.’s New York anthem, “Ante Up,” in Chicago? How awkward was it for him to call Sydney and ask if she’s seen “Good Hair?” It’s these little interactions that show Shapiro is trying way too hard and is extremely performative. However, his upcoming restaurant is giving Sydney the main thing she’s been wanting from Carmy the most: a say. Not only is Shapiro offering “comprehensive” healthcare and a personal development program, but he’s also giving the floor to Sydney’s voice. Are you okay with gaining the thing you most desire and all that comes with it? At least Sydney likes the people she works with (sometimes) at The Bear. Her relationship with Richie is improving, for example. Working with Shapiro could add to a whole other host of issues.

Sydney will play a vital role in shaping his restaurant from the outset. There’s a version of “Worms” where she would go back to work, see what’s going on, and arrive at the same conclusion at the end of this episode. However, Edebiri and Boyce subvert those expectations by going deeper into Sydney’s personal history. It’s not only that she has to weigh these options, but the story also highlights the fact that Sydney lacks a personal life.

She hasn’t spoken with her dad and hasn’t seen her cousin, Chantel (Danielle Deadwyler), or Chantel’s 11-year-old daughter, T.J. (Arion King), in a while. She has poured so much into The Bear that the people surrounding it have become her de facto family. It’s not clear if she would be able to leave work at Shapiro’s new place. If anything, it might be even more labor-intensive.

RELATED REVIEWS from ‘The Bear’

Contrary to some beliefs, kids are intelligent. You can gain a lot of wisdom just by hearing their nuggets about life. They aren’t as tainted by the world as adults are. “Worms” has a great parallel in cojoining the problems of T.J., who is facing the prospect of switching schools, and her friends not directly inviting her to the slumber party, with Syd’s own “parties” she has to choose from. When The Bear is great, it’s the best place to be. When the restaurant falls off the rails, it’s awful and “energentically musty” as Sydney puts it.

Shapiro’s is an unlimited pizza party with a blank check. However, there’s no guarantee of the camaraderie Sydney somewhat experiences at The Bear. She even rationalizes by saying The Bear CAN have pizza and all the things she wants. Maybe she can be the change she wants to see in the world.

It’s then T.J. says down the pearls of wisdom and says, “but you said it’s not your house. What if they don’t let you fix it?” It’s the artist’s conundrum. Sydney tried to start her own business, and it didn’t work. Even with simply adding tomato sauce to give the Hamburger Helper more flavor, Sydney has the knack to add her personal touch to enhance the things around her. Just when it seems as though Sydney talks herself into staying, those erratic texts from Carmy and Pete show up.

Sydney experiences an adverse reaction and immediately jumps to the conclusion of wanting to see the paperwork from Shapiro. Is she about to take that leap, or is “big brother” going to be able to see that “little sister” is capable of carrying the load he’s trying to set down? If T.J. can talk to her friend Shlee, the two figureheads of The Bear can do the same thing.