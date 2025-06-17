Today, Spanish Love Songs have released their brand new song, “Lifers Too.”This comes as the final instalment in a line of previously reworked songs under the title No Joy Sessions from their critically acclaimed album.

“If you couldn’t guess, Lifers Too is a sibling song to Lifers, a companion story told from the opposite perspective. It’s a song about selfishness and the cognitive dissonance of planning for a future you don’t see yourself having. We could never crack a satisfying arrangement in the studio, so the full version missed out on making the record. This is an expanded version of the original acoustic arrangement. I imagine we’ll still get a full band version out some day. “ says Spanish Love Songs vocalist Dylan Slocum.

Listen to the new song below as well as finding all of their upcoming tour dates.

Tour dates:

3rd October- Furnace Fest, USA

8th October – Bike Jesus, Prague, CZ (headline)

9th October Szene, Vienna, AT (headline)

10th October Club Conn, Stuttgart, DE (headline)

11th October- Stattbahnhof, Schweinfurtt, DE (headline)

12th October Legend Club, Milan IT (headline)

14th October Dynamo, Zurich, CH (headline)

15th October Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden, DE (headline)

16th October Knust, Hamburg DE (headline)

18th October- Oberhausen, Germany (fest)

19th October- Bruxelles, Belgium (fest)

20th October- Haarlem, Netherlands (fest)

22nd October- O2 Institute, Birmingham (headline)

23rd October- New Century Hall, Manchester (headline)

24th October- Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (headline)

25th October – London, UK (fest)

26th October- Leeds, UK (fest)

Common Thread Tickets onsale now – HERE

Headline shows on sale HERE