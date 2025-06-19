GRAMMY Award-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Noah Cyrus has announced that her new album, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, will be released on July 11th via RECORDS/Columbia Records.

I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME was co-produced by Cyrus alongside long-time, trusted collaborators Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, and features special guests Blake Shelton, Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley and Bill Callahan.

“I want this album to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That’s something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music. We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this collection of songs was made with that in mind,” Cyrus says. “I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be — and allow us all to heal.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

I Saw The Mountains Don’t Put It All On Me (Feat. Fleet Foxes) What’s It All For? Way Of The World (Feat. Ella Langley) New Country (Feat. Blake Shelton) Long Ride Home Apple Tree Man In The Field With You Love Is A Canyon XXX (Feat. Bill Callahan)

Tour dates:

7/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

9/12 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

9/13 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

9/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

9/18 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/19 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

9/20 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

9/21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

9/24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

9/26 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

9/27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

9/29 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/30 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral

10/4 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

10/7 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10/22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren