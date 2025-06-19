Buzzy, twin Canadian-duo Softcult have just announced an additional leg of their 2025 North American headlining tour. The tour will feature support from Australian grunge-duo Wayside.

“We’re looking forward to hitting the road in the USA again, playing some of our favorite cities, and performing songs from our upcoming album for the very first time,” says Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn.

“Especially in these times where hateful and ignorant voices feel louder than ever, we’re excited to bring people together to form a supportive community that celebrates otherness and inclusivity, create safe spaces that we can occupy together, and scream louder than the bigots.”

Additionally, this week Softcult is rounding out the first leg of their headlining shows coming up in D.C., New York City, and Boston. All tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

Fri Sept 19 – Buffalo, NY / USA – Buffalo Iron Works

Sat Sept 20 – Lakewood, OH / USA – Mahall’s

Sun Sept 21 – Indianapolis, IN / USA – Turntable

Tues Sept 23 – St. Louis, MO / USA – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Weds Sept 24 – Oklahoma City, OK / USA – Resonant Head

Fri Sept 26 – Dallas, TX / USA – Club Dada

Sat Sept 27 – Houston, TX / USA – The Secret Group

Sun Sept 28 – Austin, TX / USA – Empire Control Room

Tues Sept 30 – Santa Fe, NM / USA – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

Thurs Oct 2 – Denver, CO / USA – Marquis

Fri Oct 3 – Salt Lake City, UT / USA – Kilby Court

Sun Oct 5 – Phoenix, AZ / USA – The Rebel Lounge

Mon Oct 6 – San Diego, CA / USA – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

Weds Oct 8 – Santa Ana, CA / USA – Constellation Room

Fri nOct 10 – Los Angeles, CA / USA – Echoplex

Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA / USA – Bottom of the Hill

Sun Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA / USA – Harlow’s (The Starlet Room)

Thurs Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC / Canada – The Pearl

North America:

Thursday, June 19 – New York, NY / USA – Bowery Ballroom

Saturday, June 21 – Philadelphia, PA / USA – The Foundry

Sunday, June 22 – Boston, MA / USA – The Middle East