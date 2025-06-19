Buzzy, twin Canadian-duo Softcult have just announced an additional leg of their 2025 North American headlining tour. The tour will feature support from Australian grunge-duo Wayside.
“We’re looking forward to hitting the road in the USA again, playing some of our favorite cities, and performing songs from our upcoming album for the very first time,” says Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn.
“Especially in these times where hateful and ignorant voices feel louder than ever, we’re excited to bring people together to form a supportive community that celebrates otherness and inclusivity, create safe spaces that we can occupy together, and scream louder than the bigots.”
Additionally, this week Softcult is rounding out the first leg of their headlining shows coming up in D.C., New York City, and Boston. All tickets are available here.
Tour dates:
Fri Sept 19 – Buffalo, NY / USA – Buffalo Iron Works
Sat Sept 20 – Lakewood, OH / USA – Mahall’s
Sun Sept 21 – Indianapolis, IN / USA – Turntable
Tues Sept 23 – St. Louis, MO / USA – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Weds Sept 24 – Oklahoma City, OK / USA – Resonant Head
Fri Sept 26 – Dallas, TX / USA – Club Dada
Sat Sept 27 – Houston, TX / USA – The Secret Group
Sun Sept 28 – Austin, TX / USA – Empire Control Room
Tues Sept 30 – Santa Fe, NM / USA – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery
Thurs Oct 2 – Denver, CO / USA – Marquis
Fri Oct 3 – Salt Lake City, UT / USA – Kilby Court
Sun Oct 5 – Phoenix, AZ / USA – The Rebel Lounge
Mon Oct 6 – San Diego, CA / USA – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues
Weds Oct 8 – Santa Ana, CA / USA – Constellation Room
Fri nOct 10 – Los Angeles, CA / USA – Echoplex
Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA / USA – Bottom of the Hill
Sun Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA / USA – Harlow’s (The Starlet Room)
Thurs Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC / Canada – The Pearl
Saturday, June 21 – Philadelphia, PA / USA – The Foundry
Sunday, June 22 – Boston, MA / USA – The Middle East
Tuesday, November 18 – Cologne, Germany – Helios37
Wednesday, November 19 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
Thursday, November 20 – Paris, France – Supersonic Records
Sunday, November 23 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – The Grove
Monday, November 24 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy 3
Tuesday, November 25 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – The Bodega
Thursday, November 27 – Leeds, United Kingdom – The Key Club
Friday, November 28 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Clwb Ifor Bach
Sunday, November 30 – Southampton, United Kingdom – The Joiners
Monday, December 1 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Exchange
Tuesday, December 2 – London, United Kingdom – The Dome