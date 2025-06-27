Southern queer artist Baileigh Jane debuts their new single “Better” today in honor of Pride Month. Clocking in at just under a minute and a half, the track may be brief, but it’s brimming with energy; an experimental, affirming burst of bedroom pop that channels joy, freedom, and the beauty of self-expression.

“Before making the decision to release this song, I wasn’t sure about settling on the track length, considering it’s not long at all. But in 2023, I came across the EP, Get Up, from the group NewJeans. The title track single on that project, which I covered and listened to religiously, was only a minute long. For me, that was the validation I needed to consider the song “finished”. After all, that’s what the repeat button is for!” – Baileigh Jane

“Better” is a love letter to the queer journey: finding your sound, your voice, and your community. It’s a celebration of identity in all its layered complexity. It’s meant to be played loud, and on repeat.

“Better” follows the premiere of “Follow” on Out Loud Radio last month, as well as the V13 premiere of “nonissue” in April. Today, the song is available for streaming everywhere.

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and currently residing in Brooklyn, New York, their music carries a coastal twang with inspirations ranging from pop and r&b to jazz, funk and psychedelic genres. In addition to their music, they book and host queer music showcases throughout the NYC area under their label, Conduit Media, and co-operate a queer cannabis social club known as Dank Dykes.

Baileigh Jane has always been a storyteller and connector, which can be felt and heard through their songwriting or seen throughout their life through the different community spaces they cultivate. Previously, they released 15 tracks under projects such as Conduit and Community Sugar. Six of those tracks from their previously released, Only Human EP (2021), went on to be self-published in 9 different major sync music libraries such as MTV, E!TV, PBS, USA, TLC, OWN and NETFLIX as a one-stop artist. They also reached over 80 different college radio stations with their Only Human EP release.

Baileigh hopes to reach even more listeners with their new single, “Follow”, a feel-good, indie pop track that explores the ease of being yourself in the presence of a lover as well as the layered meaning of being embraced during a medical transition.

