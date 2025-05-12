The 2020 shooting involving rappers Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has been a significant event in the music industry, leading to legal battles, public discourse, and ongoing developments. This article provides a detailed timeline of the incident, the subsequent trial, and the latest news concerning Tory Lanez’s incarceration.

The 2020 Shooting Incident

On July 12, 2020, after attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s residence in the Hollywood Hills, an altercation occurred between Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) and Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete). As they departed the gathering, an argument escalated, leading to Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the feet. Initially, Megan reported stepping on glass, but later confirmed she had suffered gunshot wounds and identified Lanez as the shooter.

Legal Proceedings and Conviction

Following the incident, Lanez was charged with multiple felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The trial commenced in December 2022, during which Megan testified about the shooting and the trauma she endured. On December 23, 2022, Lanez was found guilty on all charges.

In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was also ordered to maintain a distance from Megan, with a restraining order in place until 2030.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Response

Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about the incident, using her platform to discuss the challenges faced by Black women and the importance of speaking out against violence. In an op-ed for The New York Times, she emphasized the need for society to protect and believe Black women.

Tory Lanez’s Incarceration and Recent Developments

Lanez began serving his sentence at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. On May 12, 2025, reports emerged that Lanez had been stabbed by another inmate during a morning altercation in the prison yard. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Bakersfield for treatment. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

Prior to the stabbing, Lanez had announced the completion of a new album, indicating ongoing involvement in music despite his incarceration. More news here.

Public and Industry Reactions

The shooting incident and subsequent trial have sparked widespread discussions about misogyny, the treatment of Black women, and accountability within the music industry. Artists, fans, and commentators have expressed support for Megan, while also debating the implications of the case on hip-hop culture.

Conclusion

The events surrounding Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion highlight critical issues within society and the entertainment industry. As legal proceedings conclude and new developments arise, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of justice, support for survivors, and the ongoing need for cultural introspection.