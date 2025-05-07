“The Path” was the eulogy to “Through The Valley,” where the audience and characters alike said their proper goodbyes to “The Last of Us” of season one. It was emotional and heartwarming but foreboding. With “Day One,” Ellie and Dina embark on a journey that will change them forever. In the literal sense of the word, their relationship dynamic changed, and they could consummate their love for one another. Something about the thought of losing someone for good drives that point home: there’s the other aspect of a baby being brought into the world, and what that means in terms of the apocalypse.

What does parenthood even look like in the land of warring factions, revenge, and thousands of infected running around? Unfortunately, it did not fare out too well for Ellie’s mother in the season one finale. Maybe it could be better for the team of Ellie, Dina, and Jessie. But we’re jumping ahead of ourselves. While the emotionality of Ellie and Dina coming together was one of the most impressive parts of this episode, the breakdown of society in terms of the W.L.F., FEDRA, and what we now know to be the Seraphites is equally fascinating – especially in how they interact with one another.

The episode begins in 2018 in a truck with a group of FEDRA soldiers discussing the citizens at large. Come to find out, they call them “voters” as a derogatory term for the rights they stole from the masses. Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), who you might recognize as the leader of the W.L.F., gives his rather frat-boyish platoon this little history lesson before mostly killing them all. A soldier named Burton (Ben Ahlers) was the one who initially asked why they call citizens “voters” and why they get the opportunity to live. As an aside, he’s enjoyably unnerving in the little time we see Wright in this role. When we catch up with Issac today, he is torturing someone who identifies as a Seraphite (or “Scars” as they are unfortunately called).

While Issac speaks about his love for expensive silverware, he’s trying to coax out the location of an impending attack against the W.L.F. In this ongoing war between the two factions, there doesn’t seem to be a line that both will not cross to survive. Our first glimpse up close is Ellie and Dina coming across the dead body of the child at the end of “The Path.” Supposedly, Issac tells the story of a Seraphite killing a child on the W.L.F. side with an arrow. A consensus of who broke the treaty doesn’t exist, but the blood thirst to eliminate a threat for the protection of others exists. It’s a stark contrast to Jackson, where everyone is united against the crisis of the infected. Then, there’s the aspect of using blunt force against the slow drip of ideology. Isaac is right in that the W.L.F. has all the artillery and medical care on their side. While he feels unshakable, the retort by the Serpaphite catches him off guard.

“The Prophet” is just an idea—a north star for people to gravitate to—but it is also a weapon. They both exist within a broken world, where survivors naturally look for meaning in what happened. That happens to be what we see as a seraphite. As the prisoner explains, “Nobody leaves to become a wolf.” It’s hard to recruit soldiers to put their lives on the line, but it’s easier to show people a routine that will allegedly save them during hard times. That’s precisely why Isaac resorts to shooting the prisoner dead.

Neither side has the moral high ground (at least initially). Ellie and Dina come across a bunch of dead W.L.F. soldiers strung up by their intestines. It’s not a straightforward revenge mission for our two protagonists – it never would be. Now, Dina and Ellie have to somehow find Abby in a raging conflict that isn’t stopping soon. “Day One” does well in building up to the moment Ellie and Dina come clean about how they feel about one another. Much of that is due to the chemistry between Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced. It’s in the friendly banter they have going through the medical supplies and exploring the part of Seattle taken over by foliage (sadly, they weren’t alive to realize what the pride flags signified). You feel the full weight when Ellie allows herself to be bitten, and Dina doesn’t know how to believe her. The audience knows Ellie is immune, but Dina has to take a chance and trust her. Trust is a huge personification of love, and the last time Ellie got bitten, she lost her best friend and first love interest.

It’s nerve-racking, but it comes together when they both share that moment. Also, Dina is pregnant, and Ellie’s reaction to the news in the game changes significantly. With the show, Ellie is delighted with the prospect of being a dad. Her character is angry in the game version because getting revenge on Abby is all-consuming. With Dina in her state, it’ll potentially slow them down. That is not “show” Ellie. She cautions Dina on heading to Lakehill with fear in her eyes.

Dina decides to press on with her. If “Day One” accomplished something, it’s making sure the stakes are clear. Revenge isn’t the only thing on the line anymore; it’s the future, who gets to decide who lives in it, and what the story will be.

