In the ever-shifting world of post-hardcore, where musical boundaries are pushed and genre lines are blurred, few bands stand out quite like The Bunny The Bear. Formed in 2008 in Buffalo, New York, the band quickly carved out a niche with their mask-donning aesthetic, dual-vocal assault, and genre-bending experimentation that blends elements of metalcore, synthpop, electronica, and post-hardcore.

This 2500-word deep dive into The Bunny The Bear explores their origins, evolution, discography, lineup changes, and most popular songs that have captivated a fiercely loyal fanbase. Whether you’re a long-time listener or a curious newcomer, here’s everything you need to know about the band that never played by the rules.

Who Are The Bunny The Bear?

The band was originally formed by Matthew Tybor, also known as The Bunny, who serves as the unclean vocalist, songwriter, and the only constant member throughout the band’s history. The band’s signature identity comes from the contrast between Tybor’s screamed vocals and the clean, melodic singing of The Bear — a role filled by several vocalists over the years.

The concept of The Bunny The Bear is as theatrical as it is musical. The performers wear animal masks — a bunny and a bear — to personify the duality of their sound and personalities. This thematic dualism resonates deeply in their music, which often swings between chaos and beauty, aggression and vulnerability.

A Timeline of Chaos: The Band’s History

2008–2010: The Formation and Early Years

The Bunny The Bear began as an experimental project by Tybor, who recorded a self-released debut EP and performed locally in Buffalo. The Bear at the time was Chris Hutka, whose clean vocals would come to define much of the band’s early sound.

In December 2010, the band released a music video for their demo song “Aisle,” which garnered attention from Victory Records. Subsequently, they signed with Victory Records in early 2011.

2011–2013: Cult Status and “If You Don’t Have Anything Nice to Say…”

Their 2011 sophomore album, If You Don’t Have Anything Nice to Say…, marked a turning point. Produced by Doug White and released via Victory Records, the album expanded their audience with tracks like:

“Ocean Floor”

“Aisle”

“What Shade We Make”

This record leaned heavily into metalcore while fusing elements of pop and EDM. It also helped the band gain recognition on Warped Tour and build a devoted online following.

In 2012, they followed up with The Stomach for It, a heavier and more chaotic album that retained their signature dual-vocal style. While critics were mixed on the record’s stylistic unpredictability, fans appreciated its raw energy.

In 2013, they dropped Stories, which many fans consider a high point in their discography. Tracks like “In Like Flynn” and “Sadie” demonstrated tighter songwriting and a more polished production.

2014–2017: Lineup Turmoil and Experimentation

This period marked major changes for the band. Chris Hutka left and rejoined the band multiple times before eventually departing for good in 2014. Chris was removed due to addiction issues and tragically passed away in 2017.

The Bear role was then taken on by a series of vocalists including Joseph Garcia, Haley Roback, and Jake Reeves. Despite the instability, Tybor pushed forward, releasing a string of albums:

Food Chain (2014) – Featuring the single “High Tides and Swimming Conditions,” this album blended post-hardcore with a heavier EDM influence.

A Liar Wrote This (2015) – Known for songs like “Lover’s Touch” and “Curtain Call,” this album saw the band embracing synth-driven pop with rock undertones.

The Way We Rust (2017) – A more introspective and melancholic record that reflected the band’s evolving emotional depth.

Despite changing vocalists, Tybor remained the creative nucleus, guiding the band through constant reinvention while retaining its essence.

2018–2020: The Indie Years

In 2018, the band parted ways with Victory Records and began independently releasing music. The creative freedom allowed Tybor to experiment further, resulting in:

Afterglow (2019) – A synth-heavy release with emotionally resonant tracks like “Let Go”.

You Have to Die a Few Times (2020) – A dark, experimental release featuring industrial and ambient influences.

These albums revealed a more mature, artistic side of The Bunny The Bear, while still embracing their chaotic roots.

Complete Discography (Studio Albums)

The Bunny The Bear (2010) If You Don’t Have Anything Nice to Say… (2011) The Stomach for It (2012) Stories (2013) Food Chain (2014) A Liar Wrote This (2015) The Way We Rust (2017) Afterglow (2020) You Have to Die a Few Times (2020)

These albums span a spectrum of styles, from synthpop to metalcore to ambient experimentalism, illustrating the band’s restless desire to evolve.

Most Popular Songs by The Bunny The Bear

Let’s explore some of the band’s most iconic and fan-loved tracks:

1. “Ocean Floor” (2011)

From If You Don’t Have Anything Nice to Say…, this track is arguably their most well-known song. With a haunting melody and explosive chorus, it’s a prime example of the band’s post-hardcore/pop hybrid style.

2. “Aisle” (2011)

Another fan favorite from the same album, this song showcases the emotional depth of The Bear’s vocals against The Bunny’s aggressive screams, a staple of their duality.

3. “Sadie” (2013)

From Stories, this emotionally charged ballad combines synth and piano with Tybor’s raw delivery and atmospheric production.

4. “Lover’s Touch” (2015)

One of their more pop-oriented tracks, this song exemplifies the band’s ability to write catchy, danceable songs without sacrificing emotional resonance.

5. “Let Go” (2019)

A standout track from Afterglow, “Let Go” is a dreamy, synth-heavy song that leans more into electronic indie-pop territory — a bold evolution for the band.

6. “Curtain Call” (2015)

With theatrical flair and cinematic instrumentation, this track from A Liar Wrote This lives up to its name and remains a fan favorite.

7. “In Like Flynn” (2013)

An energetic cut from Stories, this track blends post-hardcore guitar work with catchy hooks and chaotic energy.

8. “High Tides and Swimming Conditions” (2014)

This song’s frantic pace and emotional lyrics make it one of the highlights from Food Chain, showing off the band’s ability to harness chaos into cohesion.

9. “Complexities” (2019)

Another deep cut from Afterglow, “Complexities” balances introspective lyrics with vibrant, synth-laden production.

10. “Lonely” (2020)

From You Have to Die a Few Times, this song marked a haunting turn toward darker themes and industrial soundscapes.

The Band’s Legacy and Influence

Though never quite mainstream, The Bunny The Bear have achieved cult status in the post-hardcore and experimental rock scenes. Their commitment to duality — beauty and brutality, melody and mayhem — has inspired countless artists in adjacent genres.

Their signature masks and stage personas have drawn comparisons to bands like Slipknot and Hollywood Undead, but The Bunny The Bear are unique in their execution. Rather than hide behind the masks, they use them as a metaphorical lens to explore identity, emotional conflict, and self-expression.

They’ve also been praised for their fearless genre-blending. From EDM drops to piano ballads, metal riffs to ambient textures, the band has never allowed themselves to be boxed in.

Lineup Evolution

Given the band’s longevity and artistic experimentation, it’s no surprise that the lineup has changed multiple times — especially the role of The Bear.

Past Bears have included:

Chris Hutka (2008–2014, multiple returns)

Joseph Garcia

Haley Roback

Jake Reeves

Charles Busacca

Nathan Deleon (2023)

Brooke Tybor (2024 to present)

Each Bear brought their own vocal style and emotional tone to the band’s sound, creating a dynamic and ever-evolving experience for fans.

Tybor, as The Bunny, has remained the creative force behind every release, steering the band through reinvention after reinvention.

New Music From The Bunny The Bear?

The Bunny The Bear, have released their anthem-ridden new album The Moments That Cost, out now via Tough Luck Music.

“Worlds Away” showcases vibrantly polished sounds, highlighting The Bunny The Bear’s new era. The band creates a refreshing soundscape as they explore new dynamics within this new single.

“We’re beyond excited to share our new single, “Worlds Away,” with you. We truly believe it’s one of the strongest songs we’ve ever released. It captures the evolution of The Bunny The Bear—both in sound and spirit—and blends everything our fans have come to love about this project. From emotional depth to dynamic intensity, this track is a definitive step forward in our journey.” – Matthew Tybor, lead vocalist.

The Bunny The Bear Tour Dates:

5/9 – Raleigh, NC – Chapel Of Bones 5/10 – Winston- Salem, NC – Hoots Beer Co. 5/11 – Piedmont, SC -Tribbles Bar 5/29 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs 5/30 – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge 5/31 – Akron, OH – The Vortex 6/1 – Toldeo, OH – Frankie’s 6/13 – Millet, AB – Decimate Metalfest 6/14 – Saskatoon, SK – The Black Cat Tavern 6/15 – Calgary, AB – Rec Room 7/5 – Lima, OH – Legacy Ink 7/6 – Dayton, OH – Hidden Gem

Final Thoughts

In a scene oversaturated with trend-chasers and soundalikes, The Bunny The Bear have remained refreshingly unpredictable. With over a decade of evolution, numerous albums, and a sound that refuses to settle, the band is a testament to the power of artistic freedom and emotional honesty.

Whether you’re drawn in by the masks, the chaos, or the haunting beauty of their melodies, The Bunny The Bear offer an experience unlike any other in modern music. Thank you The Bunny The Bear for keeping this genre on its toes and delivering a fresh take sound!

For more on new music discovery, culture and movies, head over to Substream Magazine!