The 2025 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival roared back into Columbus, Ohio, from May 8–11, delivering four electrifying days of hard rock, metal, and unforgettable moments at Historic Crew Stadium. With a lineup featuring over 100 bands, including icons like Metallica, Linkin Park, and Korn, this year’s edition solidified Sonic Temple’s reputation as one of the premier rock festivals in the United States.

Attendance and Festival Growth

While official attendance figures for 2025 have yet to be released, organizers anticipated a turnout surpassing 100,000 fans, building upon the previous year’s record of 138,000 attendees . The festival’s continued growth underscores its significance as a major cultural and economic event for Columbus.

Headliners and Major Performances

Metallica’s “No Repeat Weekend”

Metallica headlined both Friday and Sunday nights, delivering two distinct sets in their much-anticipated “No Repeat Weekend.” This marked the band’s first appearance at Sonic Temple, a milestone that had been years in the making . The band opened with “Creeping Death” then exploded into “Harvester of Sorrow”, “The Shortest Straw” and “King Nothing”. They closed out the night with “Master of Puppets” and a fireworks display that all of Columbus could see! Their performances were complemented by the Blackened Whiskey Bar and Blackened Burger Bar, offering fans a unique culinary and musical experience.

Linkin Park’s Triumphant Return

Saturday night featured Linkin Park’s return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus, now with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong. This performance marked the first time a band with a female member headlined Sonic Temple, highlighting the festival’s evolving inclusivity. The fans reaction to the new lineup and return was more than just acceptable. They loved it! It was as if the band didn’t skip a beat. Although Chester is missed, the fans seemed to embrace Emily Armstrong and some feel this may have been the best performance of the entire festival.

Korn Closes Out Night One

Korn headlined Thursday night, setting the tone for the festival with a high-energy performance. The band opened with “Blind” giving the long day a music a serious injection of metal helping to close out the night. They were joined by Bad Omens and a reunited Three Days Grace featuring original vocalist Adam Gontier, adding a nostalgic touch to the opening night for the festival.

Notable Highlights and Special Performances

Columbus, Ohio’s One & Only BEARTOOTH

After Alice In Chains’ announcement to cancel due to their drummers health issues, Columbus, Ohio’s own BEARTOOTH stepped in to fill the spot! The band took to the stage on Sunday afternoon giving their fans and Columbus everything they had! Many fans commended the band for stepping in and feedback from the set has been labeled as possibly one of the best for the festival.

Three Days Grace Reunion

The reunion of Three Days Grace with original vocalist Adam Gontier was a significant highlight, marking their first festival appearance together in years. Fans were treated to classic hits that resonated with long-time followers of the band.

GWAR’s 40th Anniversary

GWAR celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance that was both theatrical and musically intense, reaffirming their status as one of the most unique acts in the metal scene. The band did not disappoint the fans as many crowded the front stage with plenty of crowd surfing. Fan or not, GWAR is a band that created their own look, sound and stage antics!

Crossfade’s Return

After a 13-year hiatus, Crossfade returned to the stage, delivering a performance that was both nostalgic and invigorating for fans who had awaited their comeback .

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium Anniversary Sets

Both Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium celebrated the 20th anniversaries of their seminal albums, “The Poison” and “Ascendancy,” respectively. These performances were a treat for fans, offering a full-circle experience of the bands’ early works

Diverse Lineup and Genre Representation

Sonic Temple 2025 showcased a diverse array of genres, from classic rock to death metal. The inclusion of bands like Alice Cooper, Alice In Chains, Cannibal Corpse, and Arch Enemy highlighted the festival’s commitment to catering to a wide range of rock and metal fans .

Festival Experience and Amenities

Beyond the music, attendees enjoyed various amenities, including The Dive Bar, a favorite onsite haunt, and the expanded Sonic Temple live art program featuring artists like Terry Urban and Jay Howell . The introduction of the Rock Royalty Reserved Pass provided fans with exclusive lounge access and reserved seating, enhancing the overall festival experience.

Conclusion

Sonic Temple 2025 was a resounding success, offering fans a blend of legendary performances, special reunions, and a vibrant festival atmosphere. As the festival continues to grow, it remains a cornerstone of the rock music scene, promising even more unforgettable moments in the years to come.