If you are fond of casino games and movies, you have a chance to combine your hobbies into one. Movie-themed games promise a lot of fun inspired by your favorite characters and iconic scenes. In addition, you can get real emotions during your gaming sessions at GGBet casino online. Many software providers have realized the popularity of movie slots and took extra effort to bring popular characters to life once again.

How Game Developers Get Inspiration from Movies?

Slot games based on big movies have become a common feature among online casinos. Game providers like BetSoft, NetEnt, and Evolution often refer to cinematography to find inspiration for their next gem. Movie-themed slots can be a win-win strategy for everyone involved – casinos, providers, and players. Let’s take a close look at the popular slots devoted to specific films.

Tomb Raider

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was a smashing hit movie released in 2001. Its strong female lead character was successfully impersonated by Angelina Jolie. Microgaming released the video slot inspired by the movie in 2012. With 5 reels and 15 paylines, it offers a classic casino experience filled with letters, gadgets, tigers, and Lara Croft symbols.

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters is a pop culture iconic movie that has been popular for generations. Years after the official release, the themed slot saw the world thanks to IGT. It has a 5×3 reel matrix that generates 20 paylines working from left to right. Fans of the franchise hear the legendary theme every time they spin the reels.

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park is a sci-fi classic franchise that started in 1993. Microgaming created a slot based on the movie’s concept, with 5 reels and 243 paylines. The game is filled with dinosaurs and other symbols reminding us of Jurassic Park. The dynamic gameplay remains one of the most popular games on the top casino sites.

Top Gun

Top Gun is an exciting movie about pilots and jets, which turned out to be an excellent theme for slot machines. IGT turned the Maverick’s story into a casino game, with Iceman, Charlie, Jester, Stinger, and Goose as the main characters. The game is based on 5 reels, 20 paylines to ensure solid chances of winning big money.

Terminator

Terminator is a great movie that turned Arnold Schwarzenegger into a star. Inspired Gaming made a step forward by creating a dedicated app, featuring over 5 reels, 4 rows, and 20 fixed paylines. The slot received a sequel for Terminator 2. Considering the popularity of the original movie, the whole franchise has a chance to receive their themed slots.

Gladiator

Gladiator with Russel Crowe as the general Maximus Decimus Meridius became an excellent story for slot machines. Playtech created a dynamic slot powered by 3D graphics and the movie’s characters including Commodus, Lucilla, Juba, Proximo, and Gracchus. The base game has five reels, 3 rows, and 25 paylines, promising real winnings.

Why Players Can’t Get Enough!

The combination of movies and slots can be exciting! The above casino games promise a lot of fun along with real winnings. If you are a fan of a specific movie, check whether some software developers used the story for their machines. Use an additional opportunity to watch your favorite characters in action!