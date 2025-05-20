Maria Solena returns with “Open Your Eyes,” a stirring new single that pays tribute to the depth, resilience, and quiet power of women. Known for her lyrical finesse and emotional range, the internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist delivers a song that challenges stereotypes while honoring the lived experiences of women everywhere.

Drawing inspiration from single mothers, political trailblazers, and women healing from heartbreak, Maria’s voice carries the wisdom of those often unheard. “Open Your Eyes” isn’t a grandiose anthem—it’s an intimate reflection. Her voice, smooth as velvet, recalls the subtle power of Sade, the grace of Nancy Wilson, and the strength of Barbra Streisand.

The arrangement blends jazz with Brazilian grooves and touches of modern pop. Smoky piano lines and soft horn swells offer a backdrop to lyrics that affirm a woman’s worth as rooted in empathy, loyalty, and resilience—not in beauty, age, or convention. “A truly empowered woman knows how to love herself and love another completely,” Maria says. “Her heart has no limits.”

The track reflects Maria’s signature ability to blend classic sophistication with contemporary emotion. Over the years, she has shared stages with jazz icons like Richie Cole and Phil Dwyer, earning praise for a voice described by Emmy-winner Michael K. Leader as “meticulous and almost transparent in its honesty.”

With “Open Your Eyes,” Maria Solena offers more than a song—she delivers a gentle but powerful call to see women fully. She asks listeners to move beyond idealization and embrace the beauty of truth. In doing so, she reminds us that strength can be quiet and that every woman carries her own story, worthy of being heard.