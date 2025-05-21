Wasting no time following the acoustic release of his emotionally charged single “EYES ON US,” exclusively via Apple Music, West Coast lyricist Jon Keith returns with “CALL”—a soul-stirring anthem of redemption and return, featuring powerhouse vocalist Madison Ryann Ward. The Darkchild co-produced single invites listeners into a moment of deep vulnerability, spiritual honesty, and the ever-present grace of God.

Where “EYES ON US” confronted the chaos of heartbreak and disaster, “CALL” is the quiet aftermath—the personal reckoning that happens when you finally stop running and listen for the voice that’s been calling you home. “CALL” blends modern soul with timeless gospel textures, carried by Madison’s warm, graceful vocal performance and Jon’s lyrical rawness. Together, they create a moving dialogue between human frailty and divine mercy.

With 30M+ lifetime streams, standout performances at Rolling Loud Miami as well as on BET, and a national tour run alongside nobigdyl., Jon Keith is carving a lane that blends spiritual depth, sonic innovation, and unapologetic vulnerability.

Detailing the new release in a press statement, Keith reveals:

“When we started this song, I was in a place where I needed to be reminded that God doesn’t leave when I do. Madison brought this healing presence to it that felt like grace in audio form. ‘CALL’ isn’t just a song—it’s a letter from a good Father that misses his children.”