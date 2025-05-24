Following his well received Dave East collaboration “ALYK,” which garnered support on-air from REVOLT TV’s Untapped as well as digitally via WorldStarHipHop, itsHOLY keeps his foot on the gas with the release of “NADA” featuring London lyricist Not3s. The Zoe Beats-produced single speaks to the international pairs diligence and dedication to their craft.

“Nada is what you do when you have zero work ethic. Not3s and I gives authenticity from London to Cleveland,” reveals the Lobel Music Group / Arkik Sounds recording artist in an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Born and raised in Ohio, itsHOLY grew up in a close-knit family that cherished strong moral principles. He is the eldest of two children and a proud alumnus of Maple Heights High School.

From a young age, itsHOLY recognized his destiny in the realm of music, describing it as a calling he had since childhood. With the unwavering support of his mother, he honed his craft and began recording music at the age of twelve.

With a promising future on the horizon, itsHOLY has already collaborated in the studio with renowned artists such as CeeLo Green and Giggs. However, he credits The Lobby Boyz, Maino and Jim Jones, for providing him with his significant breakthrough.

Driven to find equilibrium amidst life’s challenges, notably the tragic loss of his cousin to senseless gun violence, itsHOLY aims to expand his rapidly growing fan base and embrace every facet of life in 2025.