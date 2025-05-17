Ahead of the From The Dirt tour stop at Grog Shop in his hometown of Cleveland, itsHOLY enlists Dave East for the STREETRUNNER-produced single “ALYK.” Serving as an acronym for “Act Like You Know,” the laidback Hip-Hop track follows Big Homiie G assisted cut “Picture Perfect” and Cool & Dre-collaboration “Bamboo.”

“Act like you know is a phrase that share many faces. Similar to my artistry I exhibit my own take on versatility. East being able to jump on the song turnt it up that much more,” says the Lobel Music Group / Arkik Sounds recording artist in an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Born and raised in Ohio, itsHOLY grew up in a close-knit family that cherished strong moral principles. He is the eldest of two children and a proud alumnus of Maple Heights High School.

From a young age, itsHOLY recognized his destiny in the realm of music, describing it as a calling he had since childhood. With the unwavering support of his mother, he honed his craft and began recording music at the age of twelve.

With a promising future on the horizon, itsHOLY has already collaborated in the studio with renowned artists such as CeeLo Green and Giggs. However, he credits The Lobby Boyz, Maino and Jim Jones, for providing him with his significant breakthrough.

Driven to find equilibrium amidst life’s challenges, notably the tragic loss of his cousin to senseless gun violence, itsHOLY aims to expand his rapidly growing fan base and embrace every facet of life in 2025.