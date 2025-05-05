With their debut full-length Ready For War, Ohio-based band How We Feel plant their flag in the modern rock landscape and make a compelling case that they’re here to stay. Brimming with raw emotion, driving melodies, and an unrelenting sense of purpose, this record is a promising and passionate introduction from a group clearly fueled by grit, heart, and a need to be heard.

At its core, Ready For War is a record about perseverance. Across ten tracks, How We Feel deliver a cathartic mix of post-hardcore intensity, alt-rock hooks, and arena-sized ambition. From the explosive opener “Make It Out Alive” to the searing title track closer, the band threads themes of struggle, self-doubt, resilience, and love with a sincere vulnerability that invites listeners into the trenches with them.

Lead vocalist Chris Bianchi anchors the record with a performance that feels both urgent and deeply personal. On “Losing My Mind” and “Devil Inside,” his voice dances between grit and melody, channeling the chaos of mental unrest while always clinging to a sense of hope. “Dragging Me Under” leans into darker, moodier textures, offering one of the album’s most emotionally heavy moments, while “Talk About Me” shifts gears with an infectious energy that feels custom-built for a live stage.

The album’s standout moment, of course, is the title track “Ready For War.” As the band’s mission statement and emotional centerpiece, it encapsulates everything How We Feel are about: struggle, defiance, and undying love. Bianchi describes the song as a “call to arms” for anyone who’s ever been told they were too late, too broken, or not good enough — a message that resonates strongly in a world constantly moving the goalposts. The track’s accompanying video, directed by Jake Cole, mirrors this ethos perfectly, moving from basement songwriting to the triumphant moment of performing for a crowd. It’s as much about chasing a dream as it is about finding light in the darkness.

Production-wise, the album is tight and polished without losing its raw edge. There’s a clear through-line from song to song, with each track building on the emotional tension of the last. “Fire” and “Looking For A Reason” are particularly strong in this regard, offering soaring choruses and dynamic arrangements that elevate the group’s sound beyond expectations for a debut.

In a genre often oversaturated with recycled ideas, How We Feel brings a refreshing sincerity to the table. Their music may carry the weight of emotional battles, but it also pulses with the belief that there’s something — or someone — worth fighting for. That perspective gives Ready For War its staying power, and it’s what makes How We Feel such a promising new voice in rock.

Simply put: Ready For War doesn’t just introduce How We Feel — it announces them. Loudly. And it’s only the beginning.